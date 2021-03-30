Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

By Edith Hancock
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

News

New joint venture to develop and acquire 3.4GW of Spanish solar

News

ReneSola returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ 2020

News

Energy regulators must learn from past mistakes, or risk residential solar progress

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

News

Solar to defy module price, supply chain headwinds on way to 181GW in 2021: IHS

News

O&G major Galp to begin work on maiden solar project in Portugal

News

First Applied Materials continues to push market dominance in PV module films business

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Janak Thapa and Dr. Armi Tiihonen/Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a new approach to identifying long-lasting perovskite formulation, opening the door for further studies that could support the US’ solar manufacturing sector.

By synthesising and testing less than 2% of the combinations among three components making up perovskite material, the researchers believe they have found what appears to be the “most durable” perovskite solar cell material to date.

The team, which includes researchers at MIT, the Helmholz Intitute in Germany, the Colorado School of Mines, Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York, the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology, and Germany’s Institute of Materials for Electronics and Energy Technology, used a new “data fusion” approach to guide the production and testing of different perovskite formulations. It is hoped the method, which uses automation and machine learning, will speed up the lengthy and complex process of assessing the degradation of perovskite materials.

Some laboratory experiments, the researchers said, found materials with a longevity “as much as 17-times greater than the baseline formula they started with”, while the full solar-cell demonstration found some new materials to be more than three times as long-lasting as existing perovskite structures.

The researchers’ data fusion approach uses an automated system to run through formula production and testing, and then uses machine learning to go through the test results and guide the following round of experiments. The system repeats over and over, refining the results on each experiment.

Tonio Buonassisi, a principal investigator at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), said that some aspects of perovskite’s structure can be so easily varied in their composition, the number of possible structures, and therefore levels of durability between materials, becomes “just preposterous”, and therefore impractical to research without automation.

“If you consider even just three elements, the most common ones in perovskites that people sub in and out are on the A site of the perovskite crystal structure,” Buonassisi said, adding that most researchers have stayed relatively close to known formulas that have achieved high efficiencies as opposed to less common variants of perovskite.

“Once in a while, somebody makes a mistake or has a stroke of genius and departs from that and lands somewhere else in composition space,” he said, “but it’s not usually a structured thought process.”

As part of the research, the team developed a high-throughput automated degradation test system that monitored the breakdown of the material through changes in colour as it darkens. The researchers also incorporated the material into a working solar cell to see its durability in a real-world scenario.

MIT postdoc Shijing Sun, who led the international team, said the experiment demonstrates how perovskite can be applied “all the way from the chemical selection until we actually make a solar cell in the end.”

“It tells us that the machine-learning-suggested chemical is not only stable in its own freestanding form. They can also be translated into real-life solar cells, and they lead to improved reliability.”

The findings were revealed days after the US’ new Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, outlined a US$128 million funding package for research and development within the country’s solar manufacturing sector. Some US$40 million will be allocated to 22 projects directed at making perovskite-based solar technologies more efficient, cheap and durable. The Department of Energy said last week that perovskite solar cells (PSC), a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite-structured compound as the light-harvesting active layer, have the “potential to make highly efficient thin-film solar cells with very low production costs.” It had already set aside US$20 million to advance perovskite solar photovoltaic technologies last August.

Buonassisi said the method could “open the door” for new modes of faster, automated research involving similarly large ranges of choice in material composition.

“Once you zero in on the right composition, you bump it up into a longer loop that involves device fabrication, and you test it out” at that next level.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
doe, massachusetts institute of technology, MIT, perovskite, pv celltech, solar cells, solar manufacturing, us solar

Read Next

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

March 29, 2021
Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker signed a state climate bill on Friday that creates benchmarks for the adoption of solar power technologies.

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

March 26, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$128 million to invest in research and development in a bid to bring the cost of utility-scale solar power down by 60% in 10 years.

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

March 26, 2021
China is to ramp up its support of domestic solar companies in a bid to fast-track development in the country.

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

March 25, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has confirmed that chief executive Tom Werner is to retire from the company.

US solar generation surges in January

March 25, 2021
Solar plants in the US produced 21.7% more electricity in January this year than they did in 2020, accounting for 2.4% of the country’s entire electricity mix.

Soltage forms partnership to deploy 450MW of distributed solar in US

March 23, 2021
Independent power producer (IPP) Soltage and investment manager Harrison Street have formed a partnership to invest US$250 million in the former’s solar and energy storage project development pipeline.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

Green hydrogen must happen at a scale ‘larger than ever done before’

Features

Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

News

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 1st of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer