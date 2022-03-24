Solar Media
News

Mondragon Assembly acquires majority stake in QHD Visual, patents new lamination machine

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Mondragon Assembly acquires majority stake in QHD Visual, patents new lamination machine

News

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid ‘great demand’ for solar in Europe

News

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

News

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

News

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

News

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

News

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

News

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

News

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

News

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

News
The Pad-Press lamination machine is designed specifically for glass-glass module production. Image: Mondragon.

Solar manufacturing equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has acquired a 60% stake in Chinese lamination equipment maker QHD Visual Automation Equipment.

The acquisition, which Mondragon said caps seven years of collaboration between the two companies, coincides with the patenting of a new multistack laminator machine, dubbed Pad-Press, which has been co-developed by the duo.

Mondragon added that the deal would strengthen its own position in the solar market while also bringing what it described as the “most innovative laminator machine in the market” into its product portfolio.

The machine uses a membrane-free solution to laminate PV modules, reducing both operating costs of the manufacturing line and downtime. While valid for any type of module, Mondragon and Visual said the tool had been specifically designed for use in glass-glass module manufacturing, in line with current market trends.

Iñaki Madina, solar business director at Mondragon, said the deal formed part of the company’s strategy to be “proactive” in forging new alliances that would “strengthen our competitive advantage over the competitors”.

“This new milestone is a step forward for Visual as well, as this new alliance will give us the opportunity to continue working together to both develop new solutions and take our products global, as well as to respond to new challenges and applications that will undoubtedly arise in the future,” Visual’s CEO added.

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

5 April 2022
Join this free 90 minute webinar as we look at the latest trends in research, manufacturing and investment that are shaping the PV industry in 2022. Four world-class speakers will examine the state of the art of heterojunction and TOPCon technology, developments in technology adoption in mass production and financial analysis of key metrics in the PV sector which set the scene for some changes in 2022.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
