News

Mosaic teams up with Freedom Forever in ‘win-win’ partnership

By Alice Grundy
Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Mosaic teams up with Freedom Forever in 'win-win' partnership

News

Acciona announces green hydrogen joint venture for Spain and Portugal

News

COP26 will ‘push momentum’ on PPA market

News

JinkoSolar signs 59GW solar glass supply deal with Flat Glass Group

News

How Texas solar helped meet winter storm challenges, and could go even further

Editors' Blog, Features

SunPower increases revenue 2.9% in transformational year

News

‘Blockbuster’ 2020 for US renewables as record 16.5GW of solar deployed

News

Short-term PPAs the key to unlocking Poland’s private solar market

News

Sunrun expands further into Florida with Miami offering

News

Canadian Solar partners with Macquarie for Japanese PV push

News
Mosaic has supported over 125,000 households to go solar since 2012. Image: Mosaic

Financing platform Mosaic has joined forces with US residential solar installer Freedom Forever.

The multiple-year partnership will enable Freedom Forever to offer its customers what Mosaic described as “the most attractive solar financing rates”, helping to boost the adoption of residential PV in the US.

Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic, said that as the two firms align and enhance their technologies and operations, “it will be faster and easier to offer more financing options to more people”, describing the partnership as a “win-win”.

As part of Mosaic’s financing solution, customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors and can qualify instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options.

The company has supported over 125,000 households in installing solar with its financing products since 2012.

In 2017, it completed what was its largest solar loan securitization issued to date, with US$307 million in bonds sold across four tranches.

Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever, said that the most exciting element of the firm’s partnership with Mosaic is “their innovative technology, years of proven financial performance and high approval rates”.

“Together, we will be able to offer solar to more people, in more states, beginning right now.”

Last month, Freedom Forever unveiled its partnership with residential solar and battery storage leader Sunrun to incorporate the company’s products into its own service.

As part of this, Freedom Forever’s sales dealers will provide Sunrun’s solar and home battery storage offering to consumers in 20 US states for the next three years.

financing, freedom forever, mosaic, residential pv, residential solar, us residential solar

