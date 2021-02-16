Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News

REC Group CEO Steve O’Neil leaving company end of February

News

International Solar Alliance appoints new director general

News

New Premier Energies solar cell and module plant to produce large-area products

News

Hamburg operator Blue Elephant enters ‘promising’ Greek solar market

News

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

News

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Mytilineos completed engineering, procurement and construction work on the 170MW Atacama PV plant (pictured) in Chile last year. Image: Mytilineos.

Greek industrial group Mytilineos has acquired a portfolio of solar and battery storage projects in a €56 million (US$67.8 million) transaction it says “heralds the transition to a new era” for the company.

The deal includes a portfolio of 20 PV projects in Greece with a combined capacity of 1,480MW that are owned by Egnatia Group and are expected to operational by the end of 2023.

Mytilineos will also acquire a portfolio of 21 battery energy storage projects, as well as four additional battery storage combined with solar parks, all developed by Egnatia Group. 

Mytilineos said the transaction forms part of its strategic planning for a “significant expansion” in renewables capacity, both in Greece and abroad. “The implementation of the specific investment plan is expected to radically change the profile and size of Mytilineos,” the company said in a press release.

It was also announced that Mytilineos has signed a power purchase agreement for 200MW of capacity from solar projects owned by Egnatia Group for €33/MWh. The PPA is expected to take effect in 2023.

In Greece, Mytilineos now has 1,480MW of solar, wind and small hydropower capacity at mature licensing stage, and 300MW in operation or at ready-to-build status.

In international markets, it has 400MW of solar under construction, 120MW of which is expected to start commercial operation in the second quarter of 2021. It also has 501MW of ready-to-build solar as well as 4GW at initial licensing intermediate licensing stage.

The transaction follows a 2020 in which Mytilineos’s renewables and storage development unit was hit by project construction delays as a result of COVID-19. The unit posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €15 million, down 48% year-on-year.

After ending 2020 with deals to acquire 160MW of solar PV projects in Australia and Spain, Mytilineos said its renewables and storage development business will be a “significant catalyst” for the firm’s operational profitability this year.

battery storage, greece, mytilineos, project acquisition, solar plus storage

Read Next

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

February 15, 2021
Longroad Energy to acquire ~900MWdc of solar, with battery storage additions also to be considered.

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

February 10, 2021
Enel Green Power has begun a new programme to explore how to successfully integrate arable and pastoral farming activities alongside large-scale solar PV projects.

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

February 10, 2021
The February 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to stream and asks the question: Could deployment in 2021 top 200GW?

SMA Solar’s gross margin plummets in Q4 2020 as sales flatline

February 8, 2021
Major inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology has reported preliminary full-year 2020 financial results which met the low end of guidance but also reported a slight decline in fourth quarter sales coupled to plummeting gross margins.

Southern Power to co-locate 160MW of storage at Californian solar sites

February 5, 2021
US wholesale energy provider Southern Power is adding battery energy storage to two solar sites in California.

Mytilineos’ renewables unit takes financial hit from project delays in 2020

February 5, 2021
Greek industrial group Mytilineos said 2020 turnover from its renewables and storage development unit was around 40% lower than forecasted due to contracting and construction delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News

REC Group CEO Steve O’Neil leaving company end of February

News

International Solar Alliance appoints new director general

News

Upcoming Events

Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage

Upcoming Webinars
February 16, 2021

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021