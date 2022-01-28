Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Mytilineos solar and storage investments at ‘full speed’ after EPC growth

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Mytilineos solar and storage investments at ‘full speed’ after EPC growth

News

ReNew Power sells rooftop solar portfolio for US$90m to focus on utility-scale PV

News

Global renewables investment reaches new high in 2021 but rapid ramp-up needed

News

LONGi increases wafer prices by 4% as hopes of falling costs fade

News

Brookfield Renewable nets 13GW solar pipeline through Urban Grid acquisition

News

Hecate Energy passes first application stage for a 500MW solar PV project in New York

News

Green Arrow Capital buys 500MW+ of solar PV projects in Spain

News

Tesla’s 2021 solar installs reach four-year high of 345MW

News

European solar developers call for solar supply chain strategy, target 20GW of manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Climate-specific O&M for PV power plants

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Mytilineos completed EPC work on the 170MW Atacama PV plant in Chile in 2020. Image: Mytilineos.

Greek industrial group Mytilineos said its renewables and storage unit continues with “full speed” to invest in solar and battery energy storage systems globally following a 2021 that saw the business expand its PV engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) operations.

Build, operate and transfer (BOT) solar projects were major contributors to the unit’s financial performance last year, with the sale of an 89MW portfolio in Romania and 100MW in Spain bringing in €163 million (US$182 million).

Mytilineos saw its renewables business increase its turnover 39% year-on-year in 2021 to €365 million, while EBITDA jumped 40% to €21 million.

The positive results were recorded despite the unit suffering from module procurement issues. Nikos Papapetrou, general manager of the renewables and storage development business, told PV Tech Premium last week that there was a lack of module availability “for a major part” of the year.

The unit is currently developing BOT renewables projects with a mature aggregate capacity of around 1.8GW in a host of European markets as well as Chile, South Korea and Australia.

In Q4, the business secured a 53MW solar project in an Italian renewables auction and also reached financial close on a 120MWp portfolio of PV plants in Australia.

In terms of renewables construction work, Mytilineos signed new third-party EPC deals for 878MW of solar and energy storage projects last year, located countries including Uzbekistan, with its signed EPC backlog currently standing at €260 million.

Mytilineos also has businesses in the metallurgy, power and gas, and sustainable engineering solutions sectors. The renewables unit’s turnover corresponded to 13.7% of the group’s total.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, energy storage, epc, financial results, italy, mytilineos, project sale, romania, spain

Read Next

Global renewables investment reaches new high in 2021 but rapid ramp-up needed

January 28, 2022
Global investment in renewables rose to new heights in 2021 as solar and wind deployment surged, but total energy transition expenditure needs to triple in the coming years to get on track for net zero, according to new research from BloombergNEF.

Brookfield Renewable nets 13GW solar pipeline through Urban Grid acquisition

January 27, 2022
Renewables owner and operator Brookfield Renewable has tripled its US development pipeline to 31GW through the US$650 million acquisition of clean power developer Urban Grid.

Green Arrow Capital buys 500MW+ of solar PV projects in Spain

January 27, 2022
Italian asset manager Green Arrow Capital (GAC) has signed a framework agreement with Spanish solar company Progressum Energy Developments (PED) to acquire 508MW of ready-to-build solar PV projects in Spain in a deal worth over €400 million (US$446 million).

Tesla’s 2021 solar installs reach four-year high of 345MW

January 27, 2022
Tesla’s solar installations jumped 68% in 2021 to 345MW despite a slight dip in additions year-on-year during the fourth quarter.

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

January 26, 2022
The CEO of US utility NextEra Energy has said that while he thinks it is “more likely than not” that the clean energy piece of the country's Build Back Better (BBB) bill gets acted on this year, the company doesn’t need policy support included in the legislation to achieve its targets.

Regulators pave the way for solar-storage projects to replace coal plant in Nevada

January 25, 2022
Regulators in Nevada have paved the way for two solar-storage hybrid projects to replace a legacy coal power plant in the US state, approving their sale to utility NV Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

Climate-specific O&M for PV power plants

Featured Articles, Features

Brookfield Renewable nets 13GW solar pipeline through Urban Grid acquisition

News

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Tesla’s 2021 solar installs reach four-year high of 345MW

News

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021