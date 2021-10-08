Solar Media
News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

By PV Tech
Europe
Europe

Latest

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

News

US must deploy 103GW of distributed solar by 2030 to hit climate targets, says report

News

SunPower eyes lower supply chain costs, new products following Blue Raven deal

Editors' Blog, Features

RWE and PPC form joint venture to develop 2GW of solar in Greece

News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Two: ‘Made in Europe’ drivers, green hydrogen and diversification strategies

News

Ares Management acquires majority stake in Apex Clean Energy

News

UK’s Octopus pens strategic green hydrogen agreement

News

US developer Redeux Energy eyes 2GW solar and storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

News

Intersolar Europe 2021: Speed and scale critical to Europe’s solar manufacturing hopes

News
Attendees arrive for day three of Intersolar Europe 2021. Image: Intersolar/Solar Promotions.

Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of the third and final day of Intersolar Europe 2021. Thousands of visitors have returned to the Messe München for the second day of Europe’s largest solar exhibition, and PV Tech’s editorial team is reporting live from the event.

We have also collaborated with Intersolar Europe organisers Solar Promotions to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power to commemorate the show, which you can download entirely free of charge here.

Green hydrogen forum discusses future role

The smarter E Green Hydrogen Forum has been getting a lot of attention at this year’s Intersolar. Delegates were having to stand around the side in order to listen in on the talks.

The first half of yesterday’s talk focused on the sectors and industries where green hydrogen’s application is most fruitful, with talks from Bernd Koch, chief technologist at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, starting the day by discussing it within the context of industry and mobility, arguing it to be a key component of a decarbonised future.

This was followed by two talks examining green hydrogen in the shipping and aviation sectors, with speakers from MAN Energy Solutions SE and Universität Ulm arguing that its needs to be more widely recognised as an effective, low carbon fuel within the industries.

Jolywood demonstrates ultra-high power n-type module

On the topic of n-type, Jolywood has presented its Niwa Max series module, which is based on the company’s TOPCon 2.0 cell technology and uses 210mm large-size wafers to boast maximum power outputs in excess of 700W. The Niwa Max builds on other modules in the series, such as the Niwa Super shown below.

Jolywood also noted that it was developing a relationship with German insurance giant Munich Re to bring reliable credit support and energy efficiency loss compensation to clients.

N-type emergence continues

Further cementing a trend we’ve seen develop over the course of the year, but certainly accelerating since SNEC earlier this summer (and you can read our coverage from SNEC 2021 here) is the emergence of n-type modules as manufacturers begin to build-out their offerings. N-type, be it TOPCon, heterojunction or IBC, modules are out in force at this year’s exhibition, and below are a few shots of just some of the modules on display from the likes of JA Solar, CHINT and Suntech.

Welcome back!

Welcome back to this third and final day of Intersolar Europe 2021 at the Messe München. While it’s noticeably quieter today, there’s still a palpable buzz as Europe’s solar industry begins to reflect on the learnings from the past week. We’re on hand to guide you through those learnings.

If you’re still at the show, then there are still some copies of our most recent edition of PV Tech Power up for grabs at the trade press area. Don’t miss out!

A reminder too that we have been covering all of this year’s Intersolar, and our wrap-ups from Day One and Day Two can be found by clicking these respective links.

