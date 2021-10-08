Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

Attendees arrive for day three of Intersolar Europe 2021. Image: Intersolar/Solar Promotions.

Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of the third and final day of Intersolar Europe 2021. Thousands of visitors have returned to the Messe München for the second day of Europe’s largest solar exhibition, and PV Tech’s editorial team is reporting live from the event.

Green hydrogen forum discusses future role

The smarter E Green Hydrogen Forum has been getting a lot of attention at this year’s Intersolar. Delegates were having to stand around the side in order to listen in on the talks.

The first half of yesterday’s talk focused on the sectors and industries where green hydrogen’s application is most fruitful, with talks from Bernd Koch, chief technologist at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, starting the day by discussing it within the context of industry and mobility, arguing it to be a key component of a decarbonised future.

This was followed by two talks examining green hydrogen in the shipping and aviation sectors, with speakers from MAN Energy Solutions SE and Universität Ulm arguing that its needs to be more widely recognised as an effective, low carbon fuel within the industries.

Jolywood demonstrates ultra-high power n-type module

On the topic of n-type, Jolywood has presented its Niwa Max series module, which is based on the company’s TOPCon 2.0 cell technology and uses 210mm large-size wafers to boast maximum power outputs in excess of 700W. The Niwa Max builds on other modules in the series, such as the Niwa Super shown below.

Jolywood also noted that it was developing a relationship with German insurance giant Munich Re to bring reliable credit support and energy efficiency loss compensation to clients.

N-type emergence continues

Further cementing a trend we’ve seen develop over the course of the year, but certainly accelerating since SNEC earlier this summer (and you can read our coverage from SNEC 2021 here) is the emergence of n-type modules as manufacturers begin to build-out their offerings. N-type, be it TOPCon, heterojunction or IBC, modules are out in force at this year’s exhibition, and below are a few shots of just some of the modules on display from the likes of JA Solar, CHINT and Suntech.

Welcome back!

Welcome back to this third and final day of Intersolar Europe 2021 at the Messe München. While it’s noticeably quieter today, there’s still a palpable buzz as Europe’s solar industry begins to reflect on the learnings from the past week. We’re on hand to guide you through those learnings.

