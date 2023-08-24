News

Navitas Solar to build 1.2GW solar module assembly plant in the US

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Navitas Solar plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities to 10GW within a few years. Image: Navitas Solar

Indian module manufacturer Navitas Solar has announced a plan to set up a 1.2GW solar module assembly plant in the US.

Navitas Solar will collaborate with US investment company Sustainable Equity and US solar company Colby Solar to build the facility in an undisclosed location in the midwestern US. Moreover, Navitas Solar also set up a new entity Geosol Global Distribution to distribute Navitas Solar modules in North America.

Moreover, Navitas Solar is also planning to expand its manufacturing capabilities to 10GW “within a few years”.

“Each milestone underscores our drive for success while making positive social and environmental impacts. Our manufacturing has expanded to 1.7GW module production capacity per year and will reach 5GW annually within the next five years,” said Vineet Mittal, co-founder and director of Navitas Solar.

The company also produces ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) sheets, a key component needed for solar module manufacturing.

Navitas Solar added that the US solar market “is better than ever”, with one of the examples being Illinois’ pioneering Clean Energy Jobs Act legislation.

“These favourable conditions create the perfect breeding ground for new business alliances, such as our new strategic partnership with Navitas Solar,” said Byron DeLear, chief executive officer and head of impact and sustainability for Sustainable Equity.

Earlier this year, Navitas Solar raised US$5 million aimed to expand its current solar manufacturing capacity.

Our publisher Solar Media is hosting the 10th Solar and Storage Finance USA conference, 7-8 November 2023 at the New Yorker Hotel, New York. Topics ranging from the Inflation Reduction Act to optimising asset revenues, the financing landscape in 2023 and much more will be discussed. See the official site for more details.

