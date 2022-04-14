Solar Media
News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Grids, Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

NV Energy seeking renewables projects in latest RFP

Nevada gold mining operation turns to 200MW PV project to decarbonise

First Solar lands 750MW module deal with Origis Energy as it eyes US manufacturing build out

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

Maxeon appoints new board chairman

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

TotalEnergies, Eneos form JV to deploy 2GW of distributed solar across Asia

PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

Solar and storage have some of the worst interconnection rates, while wait times for all forms of power generations are on the rise. Image: Unsplash.

There was almost 1TW of renewable energy capacity and an estimated 427GW of storage active in US interconnection queues at the end of 2021 according to a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) analysis, which also showed that queues were growing year-on-year.

In total, over 930GW of zero-carbon generating capacity is currently seeking transmission access. Solar accounts for a record 676GW of this generation – beating the previous record of 462GW at the end of 2020 – and wind power makes up 247GW. Fossil fuels looking to connect are on the decline, however, with 75GW of natural gas and less than 1GW of coal currently proposed.  

Solar and battery storage are by far the fastest growing resources in the queues – together accounting for 85% of new capacity entries in 2021 –  but have some of the lowest completion rates, LBNL said. Clean energy organisations have long been calling for system reform to help more solar and storage get connected.

Meanwhile, hybrid projects comprise a large and growing share of proposed capacity, particularly in CAISO and the non-ISO West, LBNL said, adding that 286GW of solar hybrids (primarily solar-plus-battery storage) and 19GW of wind hybrids are currently active in the queues.

“Nearly half of the battery storage capacity in the queues is paired with some form of generation (mostly solar),” LBNL said.

Interconnection queues indicate that commercial interest in solar and storage has grown significantly. Source: LBNL.

Much of this proposed capacity will ultimately not be built, however, with only 23% of projects seeking connection from 2000 to 2016 having subsequently been built based on a LBNL analysis of a subset of queues. Only ISO-NE and ERCOT exceeded 30% completion rates, with CAISO performing the worst at 13%.  

LBNL found that interconnection wait times are also on the rise. In the regions with available data, the typical duration from connection request to commercial operation increased from around 2.1 years for projects built in 2000-2010 to roughly 3.7 years for those built in 2011-2021.

In February, a coalition of three clean energy trade associations called on the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to make interconnection reform a top priority to reduce the backlog of projects waiting to connect to the country’s grid.

“Interconnection backlogs are one of the biggest impediments to our ability to quickly and efficiently decarbonise our electricity grid in the near term,” Sean Gallagher, vice president of state and regulatory affairs at SEIA said in February.

Proposed capacity by generation source varies across US regions, although solar is the dominant form in most areas. Source: LBNL.

Furthermore, ‘completion percentages’ of projects looking to connect appear to be declining and are even lower for wind and solar than other resources, LBNL said.

LBNL analysed interconnection queue data from all seven ISOs/RTOs in concert with 35 non-ISO utilities, representing over 85% of the total US electricity load.

In the US, electric transmission system operators (ISOs, RTOs or utilities) require projects seeking to connect to the grid to undergo a series of impact studies before they can be built. 

Most projects that apply for interconnection are ultimately withdrawn and those that are built are taking longer on average to complete the required studies and become operational, LBNL said.

Earlier this week, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) wrote for PV Tech Premium about the key considerations – and difficult balance – of managing grid connection from a transmission operators point of view.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

4 May 2022
Join Finlay Colville (PV Tech) and Jenya Meydbray (PVEL) for this free 1 hour webinar answering the key questions about sourcing PV modules for the U.S. market. Click here for more information and registration.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
Read Next

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

April 14, 2022
LONGi Solar has raised prices for its 182mm wafers once again as upstream costs continue to edge upwards this week, exacerbated by constraints caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

Nevada gold mining operation turns to 200MW PV project to decarbonise

April 13, 2022
Thin film manufacturer First Solar is to supply Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) with 200MW of solar modules to power its activities in the state as mining companies the world over increasingly look to clean up their operations.

First Solar lands 750MW module deal with Origis Energy as it eyes US manufacturing build out

April 13, 2022
Origis Energy has ordered 750MW of solar modules from thin film manufacturer First Solar, bringing the total quantity of modules Origis has procured from the company to 1.5GW.

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

April 12, 2022
Major capacity additions in Asia’s non-hydropower renewables sector will facilitate the region's ability to supply electricity amid rising power consumption needs, which look set to outpace all other regions as economies continue to expand after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Fitch Solutions’ report.
PV Tech Premium

PV, biodiversity and ESG: how solar investors and developers are rethinking the future of natural capital

April 12, 2022
ESG obligations are helping to drive the implementation of biodiversity at solar farm sites, but questions remain over what happens to sites at the end of their operational lifespan, Alice Grundy writes.

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

April 12, 2022
India is set to fall well short of its 2022 solar target of 100GW of installed solar capacity due to the slow uptake of rooftop solar, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research.

