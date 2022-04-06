Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

Grenergy eyeing 1GW Colombian solar pipeline following bond issue

News

Renewables ready to ‘turn marathon into a sprint’ as IPCC report calls for acceleration

News

Risen Energy launches new HJT, BIPV modules, touts carbon-reduction progress

News

Tata Power commissions 160MW Rajasthan solar project, continues deployment in key Indian states

News

AEP Energy Partners seeks renewables PPAs in PJM region

News

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

News

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

Features, Interviews, News

Enphase bolsters manufacturing capacity with Flex deal in Romania

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest single-axis solar tracker system’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Commerce Department’s decision to initiate the AD/CVD investigation has been widely criticised by US solar developers. Image: Unsplash

More than 90% of respondents to a Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) survey said that the US Department of Commerce’s (DOC) decision to investigate alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) is having a “severe or devastating impact” on their business.

The survey into AD/CVD circumvention by solar manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam – which sought the feedback of some 200 US companies – also revealed that 75% of them have experienced modules cancellations or delays as a result of the DOC’s decision.

“All market segments — residential, commercial, community solar and utility-scale solar — overwhelmingly reported devastating or severe impacts from the investigation,” said SEIA.

On 25 March, a DOC team recommended the department investigate whether imports of solar cells and/or modules originating from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are circumventing tariffs on Chinese products.

The DOC will send questionnaires to companies in those countries regarding their cell and module shipments to the US and the origin of inputs for those products.

The investigation could last up to a year and if the DOC rules in favour of the petition, tariffs of up to 250% could be applied to solar cells and/or modules originating from the countries in question and applied retroactively from any date from 4 November 2021 onwards.

The decision has been widely criticised by US solar developers and SEIA, citing a report from research firm Wood Mackenzie, said the petition could eliminate 16GW of module supply from the US, equivalent to two-thirds of all modules installed last year.

“This investigation is based on a meritless trade case that is hammering the solar industry in real-time and diminishing our efforts as a country to tackle climate change,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA president and CEO. 

“We urge the administration to expedite this investigation and end this unnecessary roadblock to our clean energy future.”

SEIA said that to prove circumvention under US law, the “work to create a product in a particular country must be minor and insignificant” but that “the countries listed in the petition have invested billions of dollars to establish a manufacturing base.”

“Fabricating solar cells and panels is a major and significant operation that will take years to establish in the US,” it added.

The trade body said the investigation comes as the industry is “fighting for legislation that will substantially increase solar deployment”, referencing US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) Act. More than 60 clean energy organisation have called for more progress on the Act, which is currently being stymied by opposition from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

On the jobs front, two-thirds of the companies surveyed reported that half of their workforce was at risk and one-third of companies said their entire workforce was at risk. SEIA estimates that as a result of the petition, the solar industry will lose 70,000 out of its 231,000 j

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
AD/CVD, anti dumping, department of commerce, doc, import tariffs, imports, modules, seia, us

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

April 5, 2022
US solar manufacturers can compete with Chinese companies on price while also ensuring a secure supply of modules to the US market, lowering the carbon intensity of products and exploiting strong market demand, says Michael Parr, executive director of the Ultra-Low Carbon Solar Alliance (ULCSA).  

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop ‘world changing’ residential solar module

April 1, 2022
US residential solar installer SunPower is in late-stage discussions with US thin film manufacturer First Solar to develop the “world’s most advanced residential solar panel”, its CEO Peter Faricy revealed during an analyst day presentation that also set out the company’s new strategy.

Pressure mounts on US policymakers to pass PV manufacturing tax breaks as funding for DOE-led ‘Accelerator’ is proposed

March 30, 2022
Pressure is mounting on the policymakers in the US to push through incentives to stimulate domestic clean energy manufacturing in the country after a turbulent week for US solar.

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

March 29, 2022
US solar developers have issued a strong rebuke to the country’s Department of Commerce (DOC) after it launched an investigation into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties.

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

March 28, 2022
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) is to investigate alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Hanwha Solutions unveils ‘ambitious plan’ to rebuild full US solar supply chain

March 24, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has an “ambitious plan” to revitalise US solar manufacturing increasing its stake in polysilicon producer REC Silicon, although it has called on the US to pass the Solar Energy Manufacturing Act (SEMA) to help support this.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Portugal’s new government brings forward 80% renewables target to 2026

News

Grenergy eyeing 1GW Colombian solar pipeline following bond issue

News

Renewables ready to ‘turn marathon into a sprint’ as IPCC report calls for acceleration

News

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop ‘world changing’ residential solar module

News

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

Features, Interviews, News

Upcoming Events

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021