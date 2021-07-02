Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New project seeks to improve understanding of floating PV systems

By Sean Rai-Roche
Policy, Projects
Europe

Latest

New project seeks to improve understanding of floating PV systems

News

Trina Vertex series sets new module aperture efficiency record

News

Mainstream Renewable Power completes financing for solar-wind platform in Chile

News

New Jersey legislature passes two bills aimed at boosting solar in the state

News

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

News

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

Editors' Blog, Features

IRS extends safe harbour for solar projects under ITC notice

News

Engie to develop 1.5GW of solar-wind-storage hybrid projects in Chile

News

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

News

Enlight Renewable Power adds 1.6GW to its portfolio with Clēnera acquisition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The research project will assess a range of different designs and structures of floating PV system. Image: Giles Exley

A joint research project has been established to further develop floating PV power plants under real world conditions over a three-year period.

PV2Float is a collaboration between the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, RWE Renewables and the Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg (BTU), and is being funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The partners will test several floating PV systems with different designs and structures to assess the validity of the technology and its real-world application.

The potential of floating PV from a theoretical standpoint is in the mid double-digit GW range, according to Fraunhofer. The project will examine the technical requirements, economic efficiency and the ecological effects of floating PV power plants in Germany.

“In the research project PV2Float, we will deepen our knowledge on the ecological effects that these systems may have on bodies of water,” said BTU’s Dieter Leßmann.

Specifically, RWE will conduct an analysis of the German and international market for floating PV, while Fraunhofer will investigate the regulatory framework for floating PV, the durability of components, and assess energy yields.

“Bodies of water put special demands on the design, material, environmental compatibility and operational management of floating PV power plants,” said Stefan Wieland, project head at Fraunhofer. “In the project, these aspects are investigated for large floating PV plants.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
brandenburg, floating pv, floating solar, fraunhofer ise, research, rwe renewables

Read Next

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

June 21, 2021
The floating solar-dedicated subsidiary of inverter manufacturer Sungrow expects both offshore areas and reservoirs to be key locations for future PV developments.

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

June 4, 2021
Statkraft has completed what it claims to be Albania’s first floating solar plant, energising a 500kW, first phase install at the base of a hydropower project on the country’s Banja reservoir.
PV Tech Premium

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

May 26, 2021
After receiving record-low prices in both its previous solar auctions, Portugal is now aiming to support the development of floating PV projects through its next tender process. Pedro Amaral Jorge, CEO of Portuguese renewable energy association APREN, talks to PV Tech about the prospects for the country’s solar sector.

Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 could spearhead investments in solar sector

May 24, 2021
Singapore’s recently unveiled Green Plan 2030 could kickstart the country’s emerging solar sector, according to a new report from analyst Fitch Solutions.

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

May 21, 2021
There has been an increase in the share of PV systems in Germany that have an eastern and western orientation, according to new findings from Fraunhofer ISE.

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

May 17, 2021
Portugal will carry out its third solar auction this September, with 500MW of floating PV capacity set to be allocated.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

News

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

News

IRS extends safe harbour for solar projects under ITC notice

News

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

News

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021