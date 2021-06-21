Solar Media
News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

News

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

News

IKEA and Rockefeller team up to launch US$1 billion distributed energy initiative

News

Through gales and hail: Best preparations for solar under extreme weather

Featured Articles, Features

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

News

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

News

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

News

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

News
Sungrow FPV’s floating solar equipment on show at SNEC 2021.

The floating solar-dedicated subsidiary of inverter manufacturer Sungrow expects both offshore areas and reservoirs to be key locations for future PV developments.

Faced with challenges in the form of corrosion, complex geology and wave impacts, Sungrow FPV is aiming to draw on its research and development experience when building offshore floating PV plants, Hao Wu, director of the company’s R&D centre, told PV Tech at the SNEC PV Power Expo 2021 earlier this month.

“It is important to develop strong, highly resistant materials and also to develop structural and technical support to resist the impact of the waves,” he said, adding that the installation of offshore floating solar plants can help prevent waves from corroding coastlines.

In terms of projects constructed at reservoirs, Hao Wu said he expects developers to take advantage of the significant amount of water bodies worldwide that are suitable for floating plants, while also combining the technology with pumped storage.

The full interview can be viewed below.

Hao Wu added that Sungrow FPV has developed floating solar products that have no negative impact on water and that can be deployed in both low- and high-latitude regions.

Sungrow FPV’s deployed floating solar capacity exceeds 1.1GW, having worked on a host of projects in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and its home market of China, where the company was boosted by a government tender for the installation floating projects in coal mine subsidence areas.

Research published last October by consultancy Fitch Solutions forecasts that growing investor interest in floating solar will help drive the installation of nearly 10GW of new floating projects by 2025, with markets such as China, South Korea, India, Thailand and Vietnam expected to outperform.

floating pv, floating solar, offshore solar, research and development, snec 2021, sungrow, sungrow floating

