New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

By George Heynes
New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

Australia: Smart meters could hand solar PV a boost via new consultation

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

BayWa r.e. completes construction at solar projects in Nevada and Italy

FERC’s landmark interconnection and transmission reforms: what are they, and will they survive?

EQT acquires Swedish developer OX2 with view to IPP transition

Solar PV to account for 80% of the world’s renewable capacity additions this decade

India adds 11.3GW module capacity, 2GW solar cell in H1 2024

Europe-North Africa interconnectors could support 24GW of renewable energy capacity  

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

Lodestone Energy’s proposed 220MW solar PV project at Haldon Station is one such project set to beenfit from the scheme. Image: Lodestone Energy.

The New Zealand government has presented the Fast Track Approval Bill, which includes ten solar PV projects that will receive a boost in their development.

The Bill, revealed earlier this week (6 October), includes 149 projects designed to help rebuild the country’s economy, fix its housing crisis, improve energy security, and address critical infrastructure deficits.

Of the 149 projects selected for inclusion in this fast-track scheme, 22 were dedicated to renewable energy. Ten of these were solar PV-focused, with the list including several utility-scale solar PV power plants, such as the 420MW Point Solar Farm, situated in Canterbury, on New Zealand’s southern island, and a 220MW solar PV project proposed by Lodestone Energy at Haldon Station, also in Canterbury.

Elsewhere in Canterbury, the 88MW Balmoral Station solar array and the Black Point solar PV power plant have been included in the Bill to be fast-tracked. The 76MW Wellsford solar PV project in Auckland has been included in the Bill.

In Waikato, a region of the upper North Island of New Zealand, Tauhara North No.2 Trust has seen its Rotokawa solar PV project included, and the SolarGen joint venture has seen its Foxton project, located in Manawat-Whanganui, the southern half of New Zealand’s North Island, involved.

UK-based developer Harmoney Energy has seen three projects feature in the fast-track Bill. This includes the Hinuera Solar Farm in Waikato, the 26MW Bunnythorpe Solar Farm in Manawat-Whanganui, and the Huirangi Solar Farm in Taranaki, on the western side of New Zealand’s North Island.

Chris Bishop, New Zealand’s minister for infrastructure, said the renewable energy projects, including solar PV, will collectively generate an additional 3GW of capacity for the country.

“The 22 renewable energy projects will help electrify the New Zealand economy, boost energy security and help New Zealand address its climate change goals,” Bishop said.

“New Zealand has abundant renewable energy resources, but the planning system puts barrier after barrier in the way of taking advantage of them. Collectively, the projects will contribute an additional 3GW of generation capacity, if all consented. By comparison, Auckland’s historic peak demand is about 2GW.”

Image: Sunpower.

Australia: Smart meters could hand solar PV a boost via new consultation

October 10, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) has opened a new consultation today (10 October) exploring the use of smart data to optimise consumer energy resources (CERs) such as solar PV and batteries.
Image: OX2.

EQT acquires Swedish developer OX2 with view to IPP transition

October 9, 2024
EQT said the acquisition will help OX2 to grow its market position and strengthen its market presence in the long term.
Power lines in front of a sunset

Europe-North Africa interconnectors could support 24GW of renewable energy capacity  

October 9, 2024
To date, two 700MW high-voltage cables between Morocco and Spain are the only interconnections between the two continents.
Image: Carnegie.

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

October 9, 2024
Oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy announced today (9 October) that it received a non-binding offer from renewable energy developer EDP Renewables APAC to take full ownership of the 376MW Three Springs solar PV power plant in Western Australia.
Utility-scale solar PV plant showing modules up far away

Australian government greenlights 450MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

October 9, 2024
The Australian government has granted development approval for Lightsource bp’s proposed 450MW Goulburn River Solar Farm in New South Wales.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

October 8, 2024
On Friday (4 October), the US and Australia emphasised their support for developing clean solar PV supply chains, which could leverage both countries’ investments and complementary resources from their respective solar industries.

