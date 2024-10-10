New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

Of the 149 projects selected for inclusion in this fast-track scheme, 22 were dedicated to renewable energy. Ten of these were solar PV-focused, with the list including several utility-scale solar PV power plants, such as the 420MW Point Solar Farm, situated in Canterbury, on New Zealand’s southern island, and a 220MW solar PV project proposed by Lodestone Energy at Haldon Station, also in Canterbury.

Elsewhere in Canterbury, the 88MW Balmoral Station solar array and the Black Point solar PV power plant have been included in the Bill to be fast-tracked. The 76MW Wellsford solar PV project in Auckland has been included in the Bill.

In Waikato, a region of the upper North Island of New Zealand, Tauhara North No.2 Trust has seen its Rotokawa solar PV project included, and the SolarGen joint venture has seen its Foxton project, located in Manawat-Whanganui, the southern half of New Zealand’s North Island, involved.

UK-based developer Harmoney Energy has seen three projects feature in the fast-track Bill. This includes the Hinuera Solar Farm in Waikato, the 26MW Bunnythorpe Solar Farm in Manawat-Whanganui, and the Huirangi Solar Farm in Taranaki, on the western side of New Zealand’s North Island.

Chris Bishop, New Zealand’s minister for infrastructure, said the renewable energy projects, including solar PV, will collectively generate an additional 3GW of capacity for the country.

“The 22 renewable energy projects will help electrify the New Zealand economy, boost energy security and help New Zealand address its climate change goals,” Bishop said.

“New Zealand has abundant renewable energy resources, but the planning system puts barrier after barrier in the way of taking advantage of them. Collectively, the projects will contribute an additional 3GW of generation capacity, if all consented. By comparison, Auckland’s historic peak demand is about 2GW.”