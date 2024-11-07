Subscribe To Premium
Newcastle, Australia, to launch ‘bulk buy’ community renewable energy initiative for solar PV and batteries

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, New Technology, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

News

News

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

News

How does PVcase mitigate data risk in solar energy development?

News

R.Power issues €122 million in green bonds for solar and storage

News

Westbridge sells stake in Sunnynook solar developer to METLEN subsidiary

News

SolarEdge secures Section 45X tax credit sale for inverters produced in H1 2024

News

FTC Solar, Dunlieh Energy sign 1GW PV tracker supply

News

Anker SOLIX: integrated solar and energy storage are ‘essential’

Features, Interviews
The EOI closes on 19 November. Image: City of Newcastle.

The City of Newcastle Council in Australia is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from service providers to deliver a ‘bulk buy’ community renewable energy programme for homeowners, landlords and small businesses.

The initiative in New South Wales’s second largest city will facilitate the uptake of a range of renewable energy technologies, such as rooftop solar PV, home battery energy storage systems (BESS) and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Dubbed the ‘Newcastle Community Renewable Energy Bulk Buy Program’, the window to submit EOIs for the initiative will close on 19 November 2024, with plans to fully launch the programme in the first half of 2025, subject to the selection of service providers.

Michelle Bisson, executive director of planning and environment, for the City of Newcastle, hopes the initiative will help address the lack of rooftop solar PV on Newcastle’s homes, with the city below the state average of 35%.

“Just under 30% of residential buildings in Newcastle have solar, which is the lowest uptake of all councils in the Hunter and below the state average of 35%,” Bisson said.

“Studies have shown there are several barriers to switching to renewables, including people finding it too expensive and too complicated. Progressing renewable energy uptake is a key priority in our Community Strategic Plan and a major part of the Newcastle Environment Strategy, which aims to support the transition of the Newcastle local government area to net zero emissions by 2040.

Australia’s rooftop solar PV revolution

Readers of PV Tech will likely be aware of Australia’s rooftop solar PV penetration, with the highest capacity per capita in the world. This high install rate means that rooftop solar PV could overtake coal-fired power by the end of the year. A further 26.4GW could be added by the end of the decade brining the total to 49.4GW.

Queensland currently leads the pack in Australia for the percentage of households that have rooftop solar PV installed with around 50.2%. Queensland has been an advocate for rooftop solar PV and has introduced varying government support to rapidly scale up however there are now fears this might slide with the appointment of a new right-wing government. This follows a trend in the rise of right-wing governments, embodied by the success of Donald Trump in the US election yesterday (6 November).

With Queensland taking the top spot for homes with rooftop solar PV, Victoria, which is eyeing 7.6GW by 2035, is “well behind other jurisdictions” in its rollout. The Climate Council revealed that only 28.1% of Victorian houses have solar PV installed, and this must increase to support its decarbonisation targets. Victoria’s population in 2024 stands at around 6,987,000 whereas Queensland’s sits at 5,586,000.

australia, community energy, new south wales, newcastle, pv modules, queensland, rooftop solar, solar pv

A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

November 7, 2024
The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has said that a delay in new renewable energy and energy storage capacity coming online on the National Electricity Market (NEM) in 2023-24 means the grid will reach 6.4GW at full capacity next year.
Donald_Trump_50548265318

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

November 6, 2024
Specific policy details are still unclear, but Donald Trump's return to the White House will have undoubted consequences for US solar.
PVcase-Prospect_240830_300dpi
Sponsored

How does PVcase mitigate data risk in solar energy development?

November 6, 2024
Learn more about data risk in solar energy development in PV Tech's webinar with PVcase, next Wednesday 13th November at 4 pm GMT.
Image: Anker SOLIX.
Sponsored

Anker SOLIX: integrated solar and energy storage are ‘essential’

November 6, 2024
PV Tech speaks to Anker SOLIX at All-Energy Australia 2024 about its expansion into the market and its latest products.
Image: Mining and Energy Union.

Australia’s last coal-fired power station predicted to close in the 2050s

November 5, 2024
While most coal-fired power stations in Australia are expected to close in the 2030s, UK-based research group Cornwall Insight predicts that the last will not close until the 2050s.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australian senator takes swipe at Solar Sunshot’s ‘Made in Australia’ policy

November 5, 2024
National Party of Australia senator Ross Cadell has questioned whether Australia’s Solar Sunshot initiative promotes a ‘Made in Australia’ solar industry.

