AST adding new software solutions for solar cell production yield optimization
The development work has also included testing of wafer path tracking tools at beta test sites to enable allocation of analytical results to specific equipment, according to AST. Image: Suntech
Inline solar cell measurement equipment specialist Aurora Solar Technologies (AST) is undergoing beta testing of new software solutions for solar cell production yield optimization that would become a new recurring revenue stream for the company.
AST said that it was developing ‘Insight’ with initial development of proprietary algorithms to mine the end-of-line solar cell processing data and accompanying end-of-line test that are designed to increase both the resolution and accuracy of software analysis for cell producers.
The development work has also included testing of wafer path tracking tools at beta test sites to enable allocation of analytical results to specific equipment, according to AST.
AST noted that it had has been developing the Insight software with the cooperation of two lead customers and research partners since 2018, and the initial version of this product is now planned for introduction in the second half of 2020 on annual subscription base.
PV CellTech
PV CellTech 2020 features invited presentations from CTOs from the leading multi-GW cell producers to the industry today, providing a full understanding of high-efficiency capex plans for 2020-2023, migration plans to n-type cell structures, plans to implement larger wafer formats, and what the 10-GW cell fabs of the future will look like.
Also read...
-
Aiko Solar targeting solar cell production capacity to reach 45GW by the end of 2022
-
LONGi signs 3-year monocrystalline wafer supply deal worth US$1.5 billion
-
Largest n-type mono bifacial PV power plant nears completion
-
Panasonic reinstates Tesla designated solar panel product warranties
-
JA Solar starts ramping 1.6GW monocrystalline ingot capacity expansion project
Comments