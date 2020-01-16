AST adding new software solutions for solar cell production yield optimization

The development work has also included testing of wafer path tracking tools at beta test sites to enable allocation of analytical results to specific equipment, according to AST. Image: Suntech

Inline solar cell measurement equipment specialist Aurora Solar Technologies (AST) is undergoing beta testing of new software solutions for solar cell production yield optimization that would become a new recurring revenue stream for the company.

AST said that it was developing ‘Insight’ with initial development of proprietary algorithms to mine the end-of-line solar cell processing data and accompanying end-of-line test that are designed to increase both the resolution and accuracy of software analysis for cell producers.

The development work has also included testing of wafer path tracking tools at beta test sites to enable allocation of analytical results to specific equipment, according to AST.

AST noted that it had has been developing the Insight software with the cooperation of two lead customers and research partners since 2018, and the initial version of this product is now planned for introduction in the second half of 2020 on annual subscription base.