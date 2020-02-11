AST garners another order from China for solar cell measurement systems

Typically used on high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Solar Cell) solar cells, the new order is for a total of 10 DM measurement systems. Image: Wuxi Suntech

Inline solar cell measurement equipment specialist, Aurora Solar Technologies (AST) has won another volume order for its DM measurement system from a customer located in China.

Typically used on high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Solar Cell) solar cells, the new order is for a total of 10 DM measurement systems, which are expected to be shipped in the final quarter of the current fiscal year or early in the next quarter.

“This order continues Aurora’s rapid growth and market capture in China,” said Gordon Deans, Aurora’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially pleased to see this continuity of business in China at this time, and we continue to appreciate the confidence that our customers have placed in Aurora’s solutions.”

The company secured its first orders from Chinese cell manufacturers at the beginning of 2017.