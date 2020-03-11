Belectric builds 250MW solar plant in India for Finland’s Fortum

Fortum was awarded the right to develop the 250MW of PV capacity in June 2018. Credit: Belectric Photovoltaic India

German clean energy firm Belectric has completed a 250MWac solar park in the South Indian state of Karnataka on behalf of Finnish developer and utility Fortum.

The project, spread across five sites at Pavagada solar park, is one of the largest in Karnataka and is the largest commissioned by Belectric to date. The German firm carried out the EPC work and will provide operation and maintenance services (O&M) to the plant.

Fortum was awarded the right to develop the 250MW of PV capacity in June 2018 and awarded contracts to Belectric in October that year.

“India is not only one of the largest PV markets but also one of the most challenging. That’s why we are particularly proud that we have delivered a new 250MWac solar plant for our customer Fortum in time and quality," said Ingo Alphéus, CEO of Belectric Solar & Battery GmbH.

“It is also by far the largest project we have commissioned in the history of our company. This underpins our strong position as a system integrator and general contractor for utility-scale ground-mounted PV,” Alphéus added.

Since 2009, Belectric has been involved in solar projects in India with an installed capacity of more than 750MWp and it is set to surpass a total of 1GW during 2020. This includes two of Asia’s largest rooftop installations built in Chennai for Cleantech Solar.