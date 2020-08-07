Chinese court rules in favour of Huawei in SolarEdge patent infringement case

Previous patent infringement cases have been centred around SolarEdge's HD Wave technology. Image: SolarEdge.

Huawei has won a patent infringement case against SolarEdge in China, with the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court ordering SolarEdge to pay RMB10 million (US$1.4 million) in compensation.

Earlier today the court in Guangzhou announced its verdict that SolarEdge had infringed upon patents owned by Huawei relating to inverter products manufactured and export from SolarEdge’s facility in Jabil Circuit, Guangzhou, alongside two other subsidiaries in China.

The case has been long running, with Huawei having initiated the proceedings at the intellectual property court in May last year.

A further two cases remain under trial.

The court has ordered SolarEdge to stop infringing upon the patents immediately and pay RMB10 million compensation to Huawei.

The latest verdict follows SolarEdge having also lost a similar patent infringement case in Germany’s Mannheim Regional Court, wherein Huawei claimed SolarEdge infringed upon patents relating to its ‘HD Wave’ multi-level inverter topology technology.