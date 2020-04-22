Chinese inverter manufacturers dominate rooftop market in India

The PV inverter rooftop solar market in India was dominated by three China-based manufacturers last year, led by Growatt, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

The PV rooftop market segment in India totalled 2,285MW in 2019, based on JMK Research & Analytics' Annual India Solar Report Card, which was almost on par with the US residential rooftop market according to data from SEIA and Wood Mackenzie.

Not surprisingly, a significant number of well-known PV inverter manufacturers are active in India, across all the major market segments of utility-scale C&I and residential.

However, leading PV inverter manufacturers, such as Huawei, SMA Solar and SolarEdge were reported to have only a 4.4%, 3.1% and 2.6% market share respectively. In comparison, Ginlong (Solis) accounted for 13.2% of the market and Sungrow 15%.

The PV inverter rooftop solar market in India was led by Growatt with 18% market share in 2019. Image: JMK Research

Growatt said that it had entered the Indian market eight years ago and had built an extensive service network to provide onsite as well as technical training and remote services across India.

Meanwhile, JMK Research & Analytics has lowered its expectation of rooftop solar installation capacity in 2020 to 2GW amid the lockdown situation in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.