CPIA to seek Chinese government support for solar industry as coronavirus spreads

Concern has spread to the downstream PV project sector as dates for FiT changes are looming at the end of March so deadlines are hoped to be extended.

According to reports, the CPIA (China Photovoltaic Industry Association) is expected to seek Chinese government support for the sector as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The CPIA deputy secretary, Liu Yiyang told Bloomberg that the solar sector needed support, including perhaps interest-free loans for upstream manufacturers, while potentially seeking delays to downstream PV power plant FiT changes, due to the difficulty project developers would face meeting 2019 subsidy quota deadlines fast approaching for the end of March, 2020.

The CPIA was said to be seeking urgent feedback from members on the latest impact the coronavirus is having on the sector, as companies attempt to return to work after the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The CPIA have also postponed several conferences and meetings with member companies due to the virus and travel restrictions.

Around 360 people have died since the virus outbreak and more than 17,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China.

The US were the first to impose a ban on Chinese travellers to the country, which is expected to imapct tourism and businesses.