Dominion Energy proposes 500MW of new solar projects for Virginia

Dominion Energy’s Seabrook Solar project in South Carolina. Image: Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy has submitted proposals for nine new solar projects in Virginia with a combined capacity of nearly 500MW as the utility continues to build out its renewables portfolio to meet its clean energy obligations in the state.

Six of the projects are to supply electricity through power purchase agreements (PPAs), selected following a competitive solicitation process. Dominion said this collaborative approach with solar developers helps fulfil the Virginia Clean Economy Act requirement to have around a third of new solar and onshore wind by 2035 be procured through PPAs.

The company has also acquired three facilities that are currently under development and have a combined peak output of 82MW, namely: Grassfield Solar, Norge Solar and Sycamore Solar.

"We are focused on adding significant renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind, over the next 15 years while maintaining our commitment to excellent reliability,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia.

Signed into law in April, the Virginia Clean Economy Act saw the state become the first in the US South to commit to 100% zero-carbon electricity, a target set for 2050. The law calls on Dominion to be carbon-free by 2045 and requires the closure of nearly all coal-fired plants in the state by the end of 2024.

Dominion’s integrated resource plan submitted in May subsequently saw the utility announce the development and procurement of 24GW of new renewable energy and storage capacity over the next 15 years.

Katharine Bond, Dominion vice president of public policy and state affairs, told PV Tech earlier this year that the renewables targets are in part due to increasing requirements as a result of the Clean Economy Act. “Solar and storage are going to be absolutely critical elements in order to help us achieve both our company's net-zero commitments as well as our legislative obligations,” she said.