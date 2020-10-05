EDF, Total JV lands 1.35GW of India solar project awards

Eden Renewables India's total pipeline now stands at in excess of 2.2GW. Image: Total Eren.

Eden Renewables India, the EDF and Total-owned joint venture, has cemented its status in India’s solar market by picking up awards for 1.35GW of new-build solar PV.

The awards, picked up between April and July this year, were announced late last week. Eden was confirmed to be the winner of two projects, each of 450MW capacity, within Solar Energy Corporation of India’s (SECI's) eighth and ninth tender, and a separate award, also of 450MW, from India’s National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC).

The NHPC project has already negotiated a 25-year power purchase agreement, signed at the end of August 2020.

Construction on all three projects is now due to start during H1 2021, with commissioning slated for “towards the beginning of 2022”, the companies said.

The project news follows the JV having signed 25-year PPAs for four projects in northern India last summer.

Having launched in 2016, Eden Renewables India has now taken its portfolio of solar projects under development, under construction or in operation to more than 2.2GW.

Fabienne Demol, executive vice president and global head of business development at Total Eren, said the subsidiary plays a “key role in achieving our local ambitions”.