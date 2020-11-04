EIT InnoEnergy seeks to spearhead creation of Europe’s green hydrogen sector with new initiative
Shell's Refhyne project is one of a number in Europe aimed at piloting the use of renewables to create hydrogen. Image: Shell.
Energy innovation group EIT InnoEnergy has launched a new initiative aimed at stimulating the development of a green hydrogen economy in Europe that could be worth up to €100 billion a year by 2025.
The European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Center (EGHAC), launched today, is supported by Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ energy tech group Breakthrough Energy, and is to support the advancement of green hydrogen production.
The initiative will have a number of workstreams, including the promotion and co-creation of industrial projects throughout the value chain, establishing greater connections with other industrial and energy sectors, help accelerate technology development, stimulate growth of the market and address potential skill gaps in the industry.
Jacob Ruiter, member of EIT InnoEnergy’s executive board, said the commercialisation of green hydrogen is “absolutely vital” to Europe’s net zero ambitions.
“Quite simply, there is no better way of decarbonising heavy industry and heavy transport, and it can also play a significant role in supporting grid flexibility through storage,” he said.
Solar and other renewables’ role in Europe’s burgeoning green hydrogen sector is now well established, with the European Commission’s green hydrogen strategy having suggested that up to 120GW of additional renewable generation capacity would be needed by 2030 to meet the bloc’s ambitious targets.
EIT InnoEnergy is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, and has been established with the aim of supporting and investing in various energy technology-related start-ups. It has led the industrial stream of the European Battery Alliance for the past three years, and intends to replicate its successes in the green hydrogen sector through the launch of the EGHAC.
“We are delighted to be spearheading this initiative with the support of Breakthrough Energy and look forward to working in earnest to reduce the cost of green hydrogen, stimulate market uptake and build a strong European green hydrogen value chain, as quickly as possible. Speed is of the essence,” Ruiter said.
Utility Solar Summit UK
Jun 15 - Jun 16, 2021
London, UK
The Utility Solar Summit UK will focus entirely on the opportunities in the UK ground-mount space and feature the new technology and advanced innovations allowing asset owners to improve yield in a subsidy free market. Listen to senior market leaders share stories of their successes and manufacturers pushing the envelope for solar PV whilst taking advantage of our enhanced networking features to connect you with your peers onsite; realising the potential of UK utility scale deployment from 2020 and beyond.
Solar Finance & Investment Europe
Feb 03 - Feb 04, 2021
London, UK
The business of solar is changing, as the industry scales up, technology, IT and new players to the market will add complexity. This sparks a host of opportunities such as co-location of solar and storage and the rise of unsubsidised solar projects as well as challenges which will question the very business model of European solar asset owners. Solar Finance & Investment Europe is the meeting place for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, solar, wind and storage funds and large energy buyers to do business.
Also read...
-
SolarEdge reports record European revenues but North America flatline contributes to year-on-year slide
-
Solarcentury expertise to help Statkraft ‘step up’ solar ambitions, CEO says
-
Statkraft to acquire Solarcentury, adding 6GW to global solar portfolio
-
Sunnova stands by 2020 guidance despite heavy Q3 loss
-
JinkoSolar preps STAR listing, eyes R&D boost after US$458m equity financing
Comments