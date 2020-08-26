Encavis hits the accelerator on two COVID-hit Spanish solar farms

Encavis' Krumbach solar farm. Image: Encavis.

Renewables operator Encavis has hit the accelerator on two major solar projects in Spain beset by COVID delays as it looks to capitalise on revenue growth.

Encavis today confirmed that having experienced some delays in the construction of the Talayuela and La Cabrera solar farms in Spain – both of which are being developed by UK EPC Solarcentury – the operator had decided to accelerate their development to ensure their completion in the second half of this year.

This came at a cost, Dierk Paskert, chief executive at Encavis, confirmed, but at around €500,000 this additional expense was “considerably lower than our initial calculations”, he said.

News of the projects’ acceleration came as Encavis reported an 8% increase in H1 revenues to €154.8 million (US$182.8 million), driven mainly by the addition of new wind farms in Denmark.

Earnings however fell slightly, down €1.2 million to €119.6 million – which the company attributed to an increase in its 2019 earnings driven by better operating conditions for its portfolio of renewable assets.

Encavis has nevertheless reaffirmed its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts, which it expects to fall at around €280 million and €220 million respectively.

Encavis’ operating portfolio stands at 191 solar farms and 85 wind farms, which it has bolstered this year with solar additions in both France and the Netherlands.