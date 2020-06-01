GCL-SI one of the few awarded ‘Top Performer’ status in first PAN file test in PVEL’s 2020 Scorecard

According to PV Tech’s analysis of the 2020 scorecard, GCL-SI received a total of 10 ‘Top Performer’ awards from the historical tests and a further two awards in the new PAN file tests.

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, GCL System Integration (GCL-SI) was one of only seven companies to gain Top Performer’ status in PVELS first PAN file test in the 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard after being involved in the historical four module reliability test regimes for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ has been published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business (PVEL), said, "GCL SI products have achieved recognition as PV Module Top Performers in the PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the fourth consecutive year. Strong performance in PVEL's accelerated testing regime is an important indicator of reliability and quality, and so we congratulate GCL SI on these results."

Eric Luo, the chairman of GCL System Integration added, "Having topped the chart for the fourth time, we appreciate being recognized for our creativity and vision which allows us to stand out as the preferred brand for customers, investors, and banks. GCL will continue to bring the reliable and highly efficient solar products to the world.