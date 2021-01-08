GCL-SI pumps US$122 million into kick-starting construction of new 60GW Hefei plant

The first phase is 15GW, with a total investment of about RMB 4 billion (US$617.7 million). Image: GCL

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member GCL System Integrated Technology Co (GCL-SI) has pumped RMB790 million (US$122 million) into Hefei GCL Integrated New Energy Technology Co (Hefei GCL) to start the construction process of its previously-announced 60GW new mega manufacturing hub in Hefei City, Anhui Province, China.

GCL-SI said in a financial statement that the investment into Hefei GCL was to accelerate the construction phase after announcing the US$2.5 billion new mega manufacturing hub back in March 2020.

Hefei GCL was established with a US$1.5 million investment in April 2020 and was made responsible for the planning, execution, and operation of the facilities.

Until the second capital investment, GCL-SI had said the Hefei project was still at the planning stage.

Recently, GCL-SI announced plans to build a 10GW solar cell manufacturing base in the Leshan Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone in Sichuan Province, China.

In a subsequent press statement, GCL-SI noted that the Hefei mega manufacturing hub would require a total investment of around RMB 18 billion (US$2.75 billion approx) but reiterated that it would be built in four phases between 2020 and 2023, with the first 15GW capacity, currently under construction at a cost of around RMB4 billion (US$617.7 million).

"With the commissioning of the large-scale production base, the 182mm and 210mm silicon wafers will shape the industry by replacing outdated products," said Eric Luo, chairman of GCL-SI.