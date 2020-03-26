GCL-SI suffered COVID-19 outbreak at major manufacturing operations in Jiangsu, China
GCL-SI said that the COVID-19 outbreak had occurred in the first quarter of 2020, while production had now resumed. Image: GCL-SI
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, GCL System Integration Technology (GCL-SI) has disclosed that its manufacturing operations in Jiangsu, China had suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 that had forced a complete shutdown.
The company did not state exactly when the event took place and for how long operations were halted while anti-epidemic measures were instigated before production resumed.
However, GCL-SI said that the COVID-19 outbreak had occurred in the first quarter of 2020, while production had now resumed.
The SMSL also noted that it was currently is currently planning to invest in a new large-scale module assembly production base. The company recently announced plans to invest in a 2.5GW integrated shingled solar cell module assembly plant.
In a separate statement, GCL-SI said it ‘Siyang Economic Development Zone Industry, a wholly-owned state-owned capital operation of the Siyang County People's Government was to invest in the company for the first time via a share purchase between RMB 500 million (US$70.6 million) to RMB 1 billion (US$141.3 million), due to confidence in the company's future sustainable development and recognition of the company's intrinsic value locally.
