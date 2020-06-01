Heraeus establishes product and sales partnership in Asia for ‘Selectively Coated Ribbon’

Heraeus Photovoltaics has established a manufacturing and sales partnership with China-based PV conductive tape specialist, Suzhou Yubang New Material Co (YourBest) for Heraeus’ ‘Selectively Coated Ribbon’ (SCR Ribbon) technology. Image: Heraeus

Major PV materials supplier, Heraeus Photovoltaics has established a manufacturing and sales partnership with China-based PV conductive tape specialist, Suzhou Yubang New Material Co (YourBest) for Heraeus’ ‘Selectively Coated Ribbon’ (SCR Ribbon) technology.

Heraeus had previously teamed with Ulbrich Solar Technologies in 2017 to bring the SCR Ribbon technology to market, which is claimed to improve cell/module power gains, compared to standard cell ribbon technology.

Dr. Albert Lu, the Global Head of Business Development for Heraeus Photovoltaics, said, “We know that module manufacturers have to be cost-competitive and find new ways to deliver greater efficiency and value. Selectively Coated Ribbons are a game-changer for the solar industry because they deliver both. Furthermore, we are discovering other potential of interconnection solutions with YourBest currently.”

The new deal means production and sales for mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and other markets in the region will be handled by YourBest. These are the largest markets for cell and module production.

Xiao Feng, General Manager of YourBest added, “The partnership between YourBest and Heraeus Photovoltaics is a win for module manufacturers here in the Asia-Pacific region. They will be able to take advantage of a truly innovative plug-and-play PV ribbon solution that delivers high efficiency, reliability and, best of all, no additional effort or investment.”