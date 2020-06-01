Heraeus establishes product and sales partnership in Asia for ‘Selectively Coated Ribbon’
Heraeus Photovoltaics has established a manufacturing and sales partnership with China-based PV conductive tape specialist, Suzhou Yubang New Material Co (YourBest) for Heraeus’ ‘Selectively Coated Ribbon’ (SCR Ribbon) technology. Image: Heraeus
Major PV materials supplier, Heraeus Photovoltaics has established a manufacturing and sales partnership with China-based PV conductive tape specialist, Suzhou Yubang New Material Co (YourBest) for Heraeus’ ‘Selectively Coated Ribbon’ (SCR Ribbon) technology.
Heraeus had previously teamed with Ulbrich Solar Technologies in 2017 to bring the SCR Ribbon technology to market, which is claimed to improve cell/module power gains, compared to standard cell ribbon technology.
Dr. Albert Lu, the Global Head of Business Development for Heraeus Photovoltaics, said, “We know that module manufacturers have to be cost-competitive and find new ways to deliver greater efficiency and value. Selectively Coated Ribbons are a game-changer for the solar industry because they deliver both. Furthermore, we are discovering other potential of interconnection solutions with YourBest currently.”
The new deal means production and sales for mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and other markets in the region will be handled by YourBest. These are the largest markets for cell and module production.
Xiao Feng, General Manager of YourBest added, “The partnership between YourBest and Heraeus Photovoltaics is a win for module manufacturers here in the Asia-Pacific region. They will be able to take advantage of a truly innovative plug-and-play PV ribbon solution that delivers high efficiency, reliability and, best of all, no additional effort or investment.”
PV HeterojunctionTech
The first ever event dedicated specifically to solar PV Heterojunction manufacturing and multi-GW production challenges and opportunities. Meet the global community driving Heterojunction to multi-GW status in mass production today in the spectacular setting of St. Petersburg in Russia.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
GCL-SI one of the few awarded ‘Top Performer’ status in first PAN file test in PVEL’s 2020 Scorecard
-
Huayu bets on 2,000W microinverters as centrepiece of overseas expansion
-
LONGi Solar garners 20 ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard
-
Q CELLS doubles ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
-
Silfab Solar joins elite group in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
Comments