Hevel Group awarded 40MW of solar PV projects in Kazakh auction
Image: Hevel Solar.
Russia-based high-efficiency heterojunction solar module producer Hevel Group has announced it won 40MW of PV projects in a recent renewables auction in Kazakhstan.
The company secured new contracts that will increase its solar portfolio in the country to 288MW, with two new projects expected to come online in 2022.
With a current operational solar portfolio in Kazakhstan of eight facilities that have a total capacity of more than 248MW, Hevel said it is looking to expand its presence in the country both by participating in auctions and acquiring projects from other companies.
Kazakhstan is home to the firm’s largest PV park, Nura, which began commercial operations in May, less than a year after work on the facility began. Located in the Akmola region, the 100MW installation was backed by a €65.2 million (US$79 million) loan from the Eurasian Development Bank and features Hevel’s own heterojunction PV modules.
Having met all its 2019 production and shipment targets, supported by utility-scale PV projects in both Russia and Kazakhstan, Hevel revealed plans earlier this year to increase solar cell and module assembly capacity to 340MW in 2020, representing an 80MW capacity increase.
Meanwhile, the company’s majority owner, Ream Management, is behind plans to build and operate a 1GW heterojunction plant in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. A new firm called EnCORE PV has been established for the operation, which is expected to begin production by the end of 2022.
Seraphim and SMA Solar: Small changes, big accomplishments for utility-scale PV projects
Jan 14, 2021
Join PV module manufacturer Seraphim and major inverter manufacturer SMA Solar in this PV Tech TechTalk webinar, intended to provide a professional analysis of Seraphim’s 182mm ‘S4 Series’ large-area, high-performance, p-type monocrystalline PERC half-cell module for utility-scale PV power plants. SMA Solar will provide insight into the inverter options and benefits that maximise plant performance in the new era of large-area modules.
Subsidy Free UK Solar Deployment at Utility Scale
Dec 15, 2020 GMT
Hear from market leaders experienced with delivering the largest projects and portfolios in the UK. Understand the challenges they face bringing NSIP (Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project) projects and multi-GW portfolios to shovel ready stage and hear their perspectives on the continued growth of UK solar and the construction boom expected over the next few years.
Also read...
-
At least 1GW of PV capacity to be included in Spain’s renewables auction next month
-
‘Overwhelming interest’ for Queensland’s renewable energy zones
-
Enel pens deal for US solar-powered green hydrogen project
-
Solar ‘becoming ubiquitous’ in emerging markets as clean energy investment from abroad reaches record high
-
Amazon becomes 'world’s largest' renewable energy backer with 26 new utility-scale solar and wind projects
Comments