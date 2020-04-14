Hevel sets path to higher heterojunction cell performance on larger n-type mono wafers
Hevel Group has started producing heterojunction solar cells using the M2 (156.75mm x 156.75mm) n-type mono wafer, providing cell peak power up to 5.88Wp. Image: Hevel
Russia-based high-efficiency heterojunction solar module producer Hevel Group has started producing heterojunction solar cells using the M2 (156.75mm x 156.75mm) n-type mono wafer, providing cell peak power up to 5.88Wp.
As a result of transitioning to the larger wafer size, Hevel said that its HJT power output was 330Wp for its 60-cell glass/backsheet modules and 390Wp for its glass/glass 72-cell modules.
The company also noted it had started testing M6 (166mm x 166mm) n-type mono wafer-based HJT solar cells that are designed for multi-busbar / multi-wire interconnection technology.
Hevel said that the 6%-larger-area M6 wafer-based cells were testing out at 6.71Wp. The M2-based cells were said to have maximum cell efficiency rates of 23.8%, while maintaining an average of 23.3%.
Recently, Hevel said it was set to expand solar cell and module assembly capacity to 340MW in 2020, up from 260MW.
