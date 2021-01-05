Israel tenders for 609MW of solar, 2.4GWh of energy storage
Image: Pixabay.
An auction for solar-plus-storage in Israel has awarded contracts for 609MW of solar PV alongside 2.4GWh of energy storage.
The auction, held by the country’s Electricity Authority at the end of last year, sought distribution grid-connected solar capacity paired with four hour duration energy storage and cleared at a price of 17.45 Shekel cents per kilowatt hour (US$0.0544/kWh).
From 55 bids that were received from 10 companies – equivalent to some 870MW of solar capacity – a total of 33 bids from seven companies were accepted and awarded contracts.
It followed a previous tender held last summer which procured 168MW of solar and 672MWh, an auction which put Israel “on the map”, Michael Salomon, CEO at consultancy Clean Horizon, told sister publication Energy-Storage.news.
For more on this story, please visit Energy-Storage.news here.
In summer 2020 Israel’s Energy Ministry unveiled plans to mobilise tens of billions of Israeli Shekels to deploy gigawatts of solar and energy storage by 2030, aiding a plan to phase out the use of coal for power generation by the end of the decade.
Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland
May 26 - May 27, 2021
ONLINE
Looking at the drivers and dynamics of utility scale solar in the UK & Ireland over the next five years. This event will consider the immediate challenges as we enter the build phase in both these markets where we could see as much as 4GW deployed in 2021 alone! What developments will continue the growth of 100MW+ sites and what impact will government policy have on the rate of deployment in both markets?Join leading developers and manufacturers shaping the direction of one of Europe’s most active markets and hear from speakers with a history of influencing innovation and change.
Also read...
-
US solar sector welcomes tax clarity in Massachusetts climate bill
-
HOLIDAY ROUND-UP: Sonnedix ramps up global expansion, MPC Capital completes EL Salvador solar park, SDCL acquires 175MW US solar-storage projects
-
CHINA ROUND-UP: Solar manufacturing capacity announcements continue from SMSL members
-
Renewables components provider Gibraltar acquires solar racking firm in US$220m deal
-
Capital Dynamics offloads Kern County solar projects, completes Arizona solar acquisition
Comments