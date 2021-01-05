Israel tenders for 609MW of solar, 2.4GWh of energy storage

Image: Pixabay.

An auction for solar-plus-storage in Israel has awarded contracts for 609MW of solar PV alongside 2.4GWh of energy storage.

The auction, held by the country’s Electricity Authority at the end of last year, sought distribution grid-connected solar capacity paired with four hour duration energy storage and cleared at a price of 17.45 Shekel cents per kilowatt hour (US$0.0544/kWh).

From 55 bids that were received from 10 companies – equivalent to some 870MW of solar capacity – a total of 33 bids from seven companies were accepted and awarded contracts.

It followed a previous tender held last summer which procured 168MW of solar and 672MWh, an auction which put Israel “on the map”, Michael Salomon, CEO at consultancy Clean Horizon, told sister publication Energy-Storage.news.

For more on this story, please visit Energy-Storage.news here.

In summer 2020 Israel’s Energy Ministry unveiled plans to mobilise tens of billions of Israeli Shekels to deploy gigawatts of solar and energy storage by 2030, aiding a plan to phase out the use of coal for power generation by the end of the decade.