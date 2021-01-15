JA Solar supplies modules for 88MW PV plant in Guam

Image: Flickr, Jonathan Miske.

JA Solar has secured an exclusive module supply deal for an 88MW solar project in Guam that is being constructed by utility Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco).

Set to be the US island territory’s largest PV plant, the project will have stricter than usual requirements in terms of module degradation rates, in part due to strong winds, JA Solar said.

The partnership follows an agreement signed last year by JA Solar and Kepco, as they collaborate to promote the development of solar in markets around the world.

After exceeding 10GW of module shipments for the first time in 2019, JA Solar targeted a further 16GW of PV panel shipments for last year. Notable supply deals secured by the company in 2020 included providing modules for a 133MW solar-wind hybrid plant in South Korea and a 100MW project in Hungary.

Progress on the Guam facility comes as the territory seeks to reduce its reliance on petroleum imports and meet its clean energy goals. In 2019, the Guam Power Authority enlisted Engie to build two solar-plus-storage plants with a combined capacity of 50MWp/300MWh that are expected to come online by next year. The French utility won the duo in the third round of Guam’s renewable tender initiative.