JinkoSolar cleared in US ITC patent case asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS
The highly contested 215 patent was at the center of more than 20 years of R&D into primarily, PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) technology and specifically passivation deposition technology used in Q CELLS 'Q.ANTUM' cells. Image: ISFH
Leading 'Solar Module Super League' (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has been cleared of infringing on patents owned by Hanwha Q CELLS, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) has stated.
In a final determination, Jinko said the US ITC said that an investigation cleared the module manufacturer of infringement on the so-called '215' patent belonging to Q CELLS.
In early March 2019, Q CELLS had initiated an ITC patent investigation against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar and REC Group, which could later include a number of other PV cell and module manufacturers.
The highly contested 215 patent was at the centre of more than 20 years of R&D into, primarily, PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) technology and specifically passivation deposition technology used in Q CELLS 'Q.ANTUM' cells.
Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar noted, "We welcome this final decision from the ITC, confirming what we have known all along: our products do not infringe Hanwha's patent. From the start, we have believed that the case brought by Hanwha was legally and technically meritless and a transparent attempt to disrupt innovation and slow our momentum. The ALJ's decision confirms that Hanwha should never have brought this case in the first place. JinkoSolar is a true innovator, and this outcome validates our technology.”
Court cases insigated by Q CELLS remain outstanding in Germany and Australia.
400 to 600Wp. Decoding the learning curve in the shift to larger PV panel sizes
This TechTalk webinar will examine the main ranges of utility panels available from 400Wp to above 500Wp and decode the specifics of the major technologies, whilst analyzing the benefits from a system usage point of view. The webinar will also introduce the JA Solar Deep Blue series of modules up to and beyond 530Wp. Find out more.
Introducing Tiger PRO, the world’s first 580 Wp solar panel for utility scale projects
In this TechTalk webinar, JinkoSolar will present its tiling ribbon TR technology for the new high-end Tiger Pro series on June 8th, pressing ahead with plans to shift to a 500+ Wp range. As the first 580Wp utility solar panel, boasting an efficiency of 21.6%, Tiger PRO has been described as the world’s most powerful commercialised panel. Find out more.
Also read...
-
JinkoSolar scores 10 ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard
-
Heraeus establishes product and sales partnership in Asia for ‘Selectively Coated Ribbon’
-
Q CELLS doubles ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
-
Bigger is not always better: JinkoSolar discusses the wafer size debate and 500W race
-
Daqo drives polysilicon production costs down to industry record US$5.86/kg
Comments