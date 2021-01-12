JinkoSolar’s N-type TOPCon module surpasses 23% conversion efficiency
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has achieved a record-high conversion efficiency of 23.01% for its N-type Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) module, verified by TÜV Rheinland.
The manufacturer noted that the new 23.01% efficiency record for the high-efficiency module exceeded its previous 22.39% module efficiency record set in January 2020.
A focus on improving the module's optical gains and reducing cell-to-module resistance losses as well increasing the cell area by reducing interconnect shadowing were behind the conversion efficiency gains.
JinkoSolar had only recently set a new record conversion efficiency of 24.90% for its N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon solar cell, independently verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), Germany.
The company had set a previous module power record of 387.6W for an N-type TOPcon half-cell module (60P) in January 2019.
JinkoSolar had 800MW of N-type TOPCon module assembly capacity in 2020.
The company had set a previous module power record of 387.6W for an N-type TOPcon half-cell module (60P) in January 2019. Image: JinkoSolar
Raising the bar for PV module quality and efficiency with Q CELLS and TÜV Rheinland
Jan 19, 2021
This webinar will introduce a whole new chapter in photovoltaic quality control excellence, exploring in detail the launch of the exciting new Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) program from TÜV Rheinland, and examining how leading total energy solutions provider Q CELLS is the first mover in partnering with TÜV to raise industry standards for solar module efficiency and quality around the globe.
PV ModuleTech
Mar 09 - Mar 11, 2021
ONLINE
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run online with streamed content and online networking.
Also read...
-
JYT books US$2.6 billion of large-area mono-wafer orders
-
JinkoSolar cell capacity to jump to 30GW this year as world’s largest facility to accelerate deployment
-
GCL-SI pumps US$122 million into kick-starting construction of new 60GW Hefei plant
-
Trina Solar secures record 4GW panel supply deal with NextEra Energy
-
SunPower winding down Hillsboro panel assembly plant
Comments