JinkoSolar’s N-type TOPCon module surpasses 23% conversion efficiency

Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has achieved a record-high conversion efficiency of 23.01% for its N-type Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) module, verified by TÜV Rheinland. 

The manufacturer noted that the new 23.01% efficiency record for the high-efficiency module exceeded its previous 22.39% module efficiency record set in January 2020.

A focus on improving the module's optical gains and reducing cell-to-module resistance losses as well increasing the cell area by reducing interconnect shadowing were behind the conversion efficiency gains. 

JinkoSolar had only recently set a new record conversion efficiency of 24.90% for its N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon solar cell, independently verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), Germany.

The company had set a previous module power record of 387.6W for an N-type TOPcon half-cell module (60P) in January 2019. 

JinkoSolar had 800MW of N-type TOPCon module assembly capacity in 2020.

