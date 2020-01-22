LONGi signs US$1.88 billion wafer supply contract with Tongwei Solar

LONGi’s new wafer supply deal was signed with Tongwei Solar (Chengdu) Co but includes its other solar cell subsidiaries, Tongwei Solar (Anhui) Co., Tongwei Solar (Hefei) Co., Ltd., Tongwei Solar (Meishan) Co and totals supplying 480 million ‘pieces’ (wafer units) during the contracted period. Image: LONGi

Leading monocrystalline wafer producer, LONGi Green Energy has signed a new wafer supply agreement with major merchant solar cell producer, Tongwei Solar valued at approximately US$1.88 million, over a three-year period.

LONGi’s new wafer supply deal was signed with Tongwei Solar (Chengdu) Co but includes its other solar cell subsidiaries, Tongwei Solar (Anhui) Co., Tongwei Solar (Hefei) Co., Ltd., Tongwei Solar (Meishan) Co and totals supplying 480 million ‘pieces’ (wafer units) during the contracted period. As is the current norm, pricing would be determined on a monthly basis.



LONGi Group and Tongwei group have a close business relationship that starts with Tongwei supplying high-purity polysilicon to LONGi Green Energy to produce P-type mono wafers. In return, LONGi sells mono wafers to Tongwei Solar for the production of high-efficiency solar cells. Tongwei Solar also supplies finished solar cells to LONGi Green Energy’s PV manufacturing subsidiary, LONGi Solar.

PV Tech recently reported that LONGi had signed a three-year wafer supply deal with another emerging merchant solar cell producer, Jiangsu Runyang Yueda Photovoltaic Technology Co (Runergy) worth approximately US$1.5 billion (RMB 10.34 billion) for a total of 3.82 million units.