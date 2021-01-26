LONGi Solar secures major bifacial module order from Strata Solar
LONGi Solar has secured a 500MW monocrystalline bifacial module order from US-based project developer and EPC, Strata Solar. Image: Strata Solar
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Solar has secured a 500MW monocrystalline bifacial module order from US-based project developer and EPC, Strata Solar.
LONGi said the supply deal is to span two years after Strata Solar undertook a comprehensive study into the impact LONGi’s bifacial module technology had on the performance of a solar installation on the East Coast of the US, that included LONGi’s bifacial modules after evaluating a string of monofacial modules.
The supply deal also guarantees that Strata Solar will have access to LONGi bifacial products with the highest available nameplate power output and power density through 2022. Both parties were said to be in negotiations to further the supply of bifacial modules into 2023.
Strata Solar has used a wide range of module suppliers over the years, including First Solar’s last generation Series 4 CdTe thin film modules.
The project developer and EPC has claimed to have developed more than 2GW of projects and a further 3.5GW in its PV project pipeline.
