PODCAST: California’s heatwaves and energy storage, and polysilicon’s pricing woes
California's record-breaking heatwave has caused wildfires and prompted numerous warnings over energy demand. Image: Office of the Governor for California.
Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe return for the August 2020 episode of the Solar Media podcast, reflecting on the biggest news stories from the global solar and energy storage ecosystems.
Up for discussion this month are California's ongoing heatwave and its impact on energy demand and storage, why looming volatility in the cost of polysilicon should be on everyone's radar, and what we should be taking from the increasing costs of managing grids worldwide.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
