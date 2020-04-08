PODCAST: Solar’s COVID-19 fightback, surging upstream commitments and the rise of flexibility
Image: Juwi.
This month’s episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to listen to, featuring stories of how the clean energy economy is responding to the COVID-19 crisis and analysis of how it might change the industry.
Solar Media’s Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe also discuss fluctuating power demand across the world and how this is given yet further rise to flexibility.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
