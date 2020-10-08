PODCAST: Solar’s manufacturing explosion and Tesla’s battery bonanza

Image: Trina Solar.

In this episode of the Solar Media Podcast, Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe take a deep dive into what Elon & Co. presented at Tesla’s Big Battery Day, assess what the recent spate of solar manufacturing expansion announcements mean for the sector, and discuss the current state of energy politics.

