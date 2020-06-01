Q CELLS doubles ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’

PV Tech’s analysis of the 2020 scorecard also noted that Q CELLS supplied modules submitted for the tests from its Korean manufacturing facilities as well as from its latest module assembly plant in the US.

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, Q CELLS was able to double the number of ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ from five in the 2019 report to 10 in the latest report, which was also the manufacturers fifth consecutive year of participation.

The SMSL had four different PV modules achieve Top Performer status in the 2020 scorecard with three modules gaining awards across three historical module reliability tests, TC, TH and PID, according to PV Tech’s analysis of the 2020 scorecard.

Q CELLS Top Performer modules included its monocrystalline Q.PEAK DUO and multicrystalline Q.PLUS DUO series. Both series of modules use its Q.ANTUM technology, which is based on advanced PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) technology.

The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ has been published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech, via its TechTalk Webinar Series.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business for PVEL, said: “For the past five consecutive years, Q CELLS has achieved Top Performer designations in PVEL’s Scorecards. Consistent top performance signifies a manufacturer’s commitment to quality. We look forward to continued testing for Q CELLS as they bring new modules to the market.”

Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS added, “We are extremely proud that we have once again been recognized as a Top Performer by the leading testing lab PVEL. This great achievement is a testament of Q CELLS’ desire and effort to provide higher product quality with lower degradation rate. Q CELLS will continue to strive for even greater product quality and reliability for higher customer value and the growth of the global solar industry.”

PV Tech’s analysis of the 2020 scorecard also noted that Q CELLS supplied modules submitted for the tests from its Korean manufacturing facilities as well as from its latest module assembly plant in the US.

Only one other manufacturer followed a similar path of leveraging manufacturing footprints existing outside of its headquartered country of origin.

