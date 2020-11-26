Runergy, Shenzhen SC sign multi-GW PERC, heterojunction strategic agreement

An example of a heterojunction cell.

Solar cell manufacturer Runergy has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with equipment provider Shenzhen SC in a bid to add 30GW of mono PERC and 5GW heterojunction cell capacity to its lines.

The agreement, signed last week, will see Shenzhen SC supply core cell equipment and other automatic equipment for Runergy, installing it and offering technical support. Runergy will in turn contribute towards the equipment’s development before using it in cell manufacture.

The companies have a stated aim of maintaining average cell efficiency above 24% for PERC and at around 25% for its heterojunction lines.

Shenzhen SC said it was scaling up the manufacture of its heterojunction cell equipment having witnessed new players seeking to join the technology’s advancement, with new capacity coming onstream.

The collaboration between Runergy and Shenzhen SC is designed to leverage the technological capabilities of both companies in order to develop the technology further, they said.