Solar-plus-storage prices fall once again in French island territory auction
An island territory system installed by Langa Group and Engie. Image: Langa Group.
Prices of solar-plus-storage systems to be deployed on France’s island territories have fallen once again in the country’s latest auction, dipping below €100/MWh (US$122.75/MWh).
Results for the third annual edition of France’s tender for projects in territories not connected to the country’s main grid network have been announced, with a total of 57MW of solar-plus-storage projects receiving contracts.
The rules of the tender state that each MWp of solar deployed must be coupled with at least 0.5MW/0.5MWh of battery storage in order to enable greater self-consumption of renewable energy capacity.
Developers working on island territories including Guadeloupe, Corsica and Martinique as well as French Guyana - not an island but not connected to the French grid for obvious reasons - have been awarded contracts for around 50MW of solar PV capacity each year since the auctions began to be held annually in 2016, although the first such auction actually took place in 2012.
The most recent results, revealed by the Ministry for Ecological Transformation, are for a tender round opened in 2019. The 47 projects will receive payment via long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) backed by the government at an average tariff of €98.6 (US$120.81) per MWh. Clean Horizon’s analysts pointed out that this is the first the average prices of projects in one of the tenders has fallen below €100/MWh.
For more on this story, visit sister publication Energy-Storage.news.
Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland
May 26 - May 27, 2021
ONLINE
Looking at the drivers and dynamics of utility scale solar in the UK & Ireland over the next five years. This event will consider the immediate challenges as we enter the build phase in both these markets where we could see as much as 4GW deployed in 2021 alone! What developments will continue the growth of 100MW+ sites and what impact will government policy have on the rate of deployment in both markets?Join leading developers and manufacturers shaping the direction of one of Europe’s most active markets and hear from speakers with a history of influencing innovation and change.
Energy Storage Summit
Feb 23 - Mar 03, 2021
London, UK
The Energy Storage Summit plays a pivotal role in the journey to propelling the industry into the next stage of its development, providing an unrivalled platform to develop the right partnerships and create business opportunities of all sizes. This eco-system event brings together the entire value chain including Utilities, Developers, EPCs, Investors, Manufacturers, Energy storage providers, local government and DNO’s making this the must–attend storage event for 2021. Not just virtual, but you will get 4 days of content over the course of 2 weeks.
Also read...
-
Carlyle to invest US$374m in developer Amp Energy
-
Origis Energy backed by Global Atlantic for buyout of original shareholders
-
Israel tenders for 609MW of solar, 2.4GWh of energy storage
-
HOLIDAY ROUND-UP: Sonnedix ramps up global expansion, MPC Capital completes EL Salvador solar park, SDCL acquires 175MW US solar-storage projects
-
Renewables components provider Gibraltar acquires solar racking firm in US$220m deal
Comments