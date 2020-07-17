SolarEdge co-founder Handelsman to stand down

Handelsman (pictured) is to leave SolarEdge after 14 years. Image: SolarEdge.

SolarEdge has confirmed that co-founder Lior Handelsman is to stand down from his full-time role at the company.

Handelsman, who was among SolarEdge’s co-founders in 2006, will step down from his post as vice president of marketing and product strategy, but remain as an advisor to chief executive Zvi Lando for strategic initiatives and projects.

Handelsman is to start a new career in venture capital, and he said it had been a “tremendous privilege” to co-found and grow SolarEdge.

“We have built a global smart energy powerhouse and I am very proud of what we have achieved and of what our employees and partners have accomplished together.”

Lando paid tribute yesterday to Handelsman’s “extraordinary contributions” to the company’s success.

“Lior’s creativity, vision and drive for innovation are deeply ingrained in every SolarEdge product developed since its inception and his contribution has positively influenced the company well beyond his current and past areas of responsibility,” he said.

Handelsman was one of SolarEdge’s original founders, alongside Meir Adest, Yoav Galin, Amir Fishelov and former chief executive Guy Sella, who passed away last year.

SolarEdge said the search for a new chief marketing officer was underway.