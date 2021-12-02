Solar Media
News

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

By Liam Stoker
Markets & Finance, People
Americas

Latest

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

News

JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

News

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to ‘cross-sell’ solar and roofing products

News

What does the future hold for tracker manufacturers?

Editors' Blog, Features

Wells Fargo makes maiden solar-storage tax equity investment

News

PV Price Watch: Shipping prices to fall in 2023 with new capacity coming online

Interviews, News

Estonia’s Enefit Green eyes procurement of up to 500MW of solar modules

News

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

News

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

News

European Commission approves extension of Polish auction scheme to support 9GW of renewable capacity

News
A PV project brought forward in Minnesota by Enel Green Power North America. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power has named Paolo Romanacci as the new head of its North America division, overseeing all renewables activities in the US and Canada.

Romanacci will succeed Georgios Papadimitriou, who is standing down after more than three years in the role.

Romanacci joined Enel in 2006 and has served in roles including business development, O&M and engineering and construction. He most recently served as the company’s head of renewable project execution across various jurisdictions, including North and Central America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

“As our renewables business continues a period of unprecedented growth, I am confident that Paolo will lead the company forward to achieve our ambitious goals in the region,” Enrico Viale, head of Enel North America, said.

Enel Green Power, the renewables development arm of Italian utility giant Enel, has lofty ambitions for its North America unit, intending to add 6.5GW of utility-scale solar and wind by the end of 2024.

Last week parent company Enel revealed it was ramping up ambitions as part of a new strategy to add around 43GW of new solar PV generation capacity – directly investing some US$191 billion in the process – as part of a wider plan to reach net zero status by 2040.

canada, enel green power, enel green power north america, north america, paolo romanacci, people news, us, us solar

