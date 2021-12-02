Enel Green Power names new North America lead

A PV project brought forward in Minnesota by Enel Green Power North America. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power has named Paolo Romanacci as the new head of its North America division, overseeing all renewables activities in the US and Canada.

Romanacci will succeed Georgios Papadimitriou, who is standing down after more than three years in the role.

Romanacci joined Enel in 2006 and has served in roles including business development, O&M and engineering and construction. He most recently served as the company’s head of renewable project execution across various jurisdictions, including North and Central America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

“As our renewables business continues a period of unprecedented growth, I am confident that Paolo will lead the company forward to achieve our ambitious goals in the region,” Enrico Viale, head of Enel North America, said.

Enel Green Power, the renewables development arm of Italian utility giant Enel, has lofty ambitions for its North America unit, intending to add 6.5GW of utility-scale solar and wind by the end of 2024.

Last week parent company Enel revealed it was ramping up ambitions as part of a new strategy to add around 43GW of new solar PV generation capacity – directly investing some US$191 billion in the process – as part of a wider plan to reach net zero status by 2040.