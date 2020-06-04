SOLARWATT passes LeTID IEC test by VDE Renewables
SOLARWATT has successfully met the IEC CD 61215-1: Ed.2.0 test for Light and elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LeTID) for its Vision 60M series PV panels, undertaken by testing and certification house, VDE Renewables. Image: SOLARWATT
Germany-based PV module manufacturer SOLARWATT has successfully met the IEC CD 61215-1: Ed.2.0 test for Light and elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LeTID) for its Vision 60M series PV panels, undertaken by testing and certification house, VDE Renewables.
The IEC CD 61215-1: Ed.2.0 LeTID test includes two temperature cycles of 162 hours each with an applied current to simulate the LeTID phenomenon that can impact PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) based panels, which causes power degradation.
Under the IEC test, a pass criterion is awarded should the tested panel performance degrade less than 5% after the two cycles. In VDE Renewables' testing of SOLARWATT’s Vision 60M series product, degradation was certified to have been only 1.81%.
Norbert Betzl, director of product management solar panels at SOLARWATT said that “We strive for the best possible assurance of the performance of our solar modules, the predicted efficiency should be maintained in practice. It is essential for us to rule out a deterioration due to the LeTID effect as far as possible."
400 to 600Wp. Decoding the learning curve in the shift to larger PV panel sizes
This TechTalk webinar will examine the main ranges of utility panels available from 400Wp to above 500Wp and decode the specifics of the major technologies, whilst analyzing the benefits from a system usage point of view. The webinar will also introduce the JA Solar Deep Blue series of modules up to and beyond 530Wp. Find out more.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
Vikram Solar scores seven ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
-
REC Group in ‘Top Performer’ clean sweep of PVEL’s 2020 scorecard with TwinPeak 2 panel
-
ZNShine achieves six ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’
-
Seraphim acknowledged as ‘Top Performer’ twice in PVELs 2020 scorecard PID test
-
JinkoSolar scores 10 ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard
Comments