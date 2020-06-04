SOLARWATT passes LeTID IEC test by VDE Renewables

SOLARWATT has successfully met the IEC CD 61215-1: Ed.2.0 test for Light and elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LeTID) for its Vision 60M series PV panels, undertaken by testing and certification house, VDE Renewables. Image: SOLARWATT

Germany-based PV module manufacturer SOLARWATT has successfully met the IEC CD 61215-1: Ed.2.0 test for Light and elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LeTID) for its Vision 60M series PV panels, undertaken by testing and certification house, VDE Renewables.

The IEC CD 61215-1: Ed.2.0 LeTID test includes two temperature cycles of 162 hours each with an applied current to simulate the LeTID phenomenon that can impact PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) based panels, which causes power degradation.

Under the IEC test, a pass criterion is awarded should the tested panel performance degrade less than 5% after the two cycles. In VDE Renewables' testing of SOLARWATT’s Vision 60M series product, degradation was certified to have been only 1.81%.

Norbert Betzl, director of product management solar panels at SOLARWATT said that “We strive for the best possible assurance of the performance of our solar modules, the predicted efficiency should be maintained in practice. It is essential for us to rule out a deterioration due to the LeTID effect as far as possible."