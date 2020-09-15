Trina Solar takes full control of Spanish tracker firm Nclave

Nclave trackers are featured in Trina Solar’s smart photovoltaic solution, TrinaPro. Image: Trina Solar.

Trina Solar has taken full control of Spanish tracker system manufacturer Nclave, acquiring the remaining 49% stake in the company it did not already own.

The deal follows Trina’s initial purchase of a 51% interest in 2018, allowing Nclave’s smart tracker to become one of the core hardware products in Trina Solar’s smart photovoltaic solution, TrinaPro.

Founded in 2017 as a merger between Grupo Clavijo and MFV Solar, Nclave specialises in the design, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of fixed tilts and solar trackers. To date, it has developed more than 5GW of projects and has a pipeline of more than 2GW.

Trina said the deal represents an “important strategic development” that will boost its competitiveness. Wu Qun, secretary of the Trina Solar board, added the combination of the two companies’ technologies will enhance Trina’s one-stop solutions as well as the efficiency of its tracker products.