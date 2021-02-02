TZS to build 50GW 210mm mono-wafer hub in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is build a new 50GW 210mm (G12) mono-wafer manufacturing hub in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, which is expected to cost around RMB 12 Billion (US$1.86 billion). Image: PV Tech

Large-wafer size producer Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is to build a new 50GW 210mm (G12) mono-wafer manufacturing hub in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region at a cost of around RMB12 Billion (US$1.86 billion).

TZS said that it had signed an agreement with the District People’s Government and Yinchuan Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee to support the development of the project, including the allocation of land (798.8 acres) and other resources.

As with TZS’ other manufacturing plant, the use of ‘smart factory’ technologies will be a key aspect for large-scale, low cost and higher quality wafer production.

The Ningxia plant is expected to be a key element in TZS’ aim of achieving over 135GW of 210mm wafer capacity over the coming years.

The new project is not expected any meaningful impact on its financial situation in 2021, according to the company.

TZS has recently said that its monthly output of 210mm wafers is around 1.2GW.

In separate news, TZS has also signed a polysilicon supply deal with GCL-Poly for 350,000MT, starting in January 2022 through to December 2026. The supply deal includes Fluidized Bed Reactor (FBR) ‘Granular’ polysilicon.