US ROUND-UP: Novasource merges with SunSystem, Primergy breaks ground on Gemini PV-storage project

Image: SunSystem Technology.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including updates from NovaSource, SEIA, Borrego and Primergy.

O&M companies NovaSource and SunSystem Technology merge

26 January 2021: Operations and maintenance (O&M) providers NovaSource Power Services and SunSystem Technology have announced a merger of the two companies.

The combined group will be called NovaSource and be operational in nine countries. The joint workforce will provide O&M services to residential, commercial and utility PV systems, battery solutions and electric vehicle charging stations.

NovaSource, which is owned by private equity investor Clairvest Group, said the merger will result in decreased drivetime for its technicians as well as a larger strategic service coverage. Bringing the groups together “will provide asset owners with a highly differentiated and compelling service solution”, said NovaSource CEO Jack Bennett.

NovaSource was created last year when Clairvest bought SunPower’s O&M unit. The company expanded its operations months later through the acquisition of First Solar’s North American O&M business.

Work starts on Gemini solar-plus-storage in Nevada

25 January 2021: Primergy Solar has broken ground on what it believes to be the largest solar-plus-storage project under construction in the US this year, the Gemini plant in Nevada.

Work started earlier this month on the construction of 27 miles of fencing around portions of the site for the protection of the desert tortoise after gaining approvals from authorities.

With 690MW of solar PV capacity and 380MW / 1400MWh of battery energy storage, the Gemini facility is expected to feature more than 2.5 million solar modules and complete in 2023. Primergy already has in place a 25-year power purchase agreement for the facility with utility NV Energy.

The company, which was launched by renewables investor Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners last year, also revealed it has added to its leadership team with six new appointments.

SEIA announces new senior team appointments

22 January 2021: The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has expanded its executive team as it prepares for a “strong advocacy push” in 2021.

Evelyn Butler, who has worked for the trade body for five years, will serve as vice president of technical services, focusing on solar codes and standards, workforce development, corporate social responsibility and the circular economy, including PV recycling, among other issues.

Roderick Lewis has been named as SEIA’s new vice president of member services, responsible for developing the organisation’s membership growth strategy.

“Roderick and Evelyn have served SEIA’s members exceptionally well, and they are outstanding additions to our leadership team as we ready ourselves for the challenges ahead,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA CEO.

It was also announced that in addition to his role as SEIA’s vice president of state affairs, Sean Gallagher will also direct the organisation’s federal regulatory affairs efforts.

Borrego shifts to utility-scale focus, unveils new brand identity

25 January 2021: US project developer Borrego has unveiled a new brand identity and a new growth strategy focused on utility-scale solar and storage.

The company, which was previously known as Borrego Solar, is aiming for each of its three business units – development; engineering, procurement and construction; and O&M – to reach gigawatt scale by 2024. The O&M unit already achieved 1GW of solar and storage projects under management last year.

With most of the organisational changes implemented in 2020, the three units have already begun operating independently and competing for business in the marketplace.

“We're starting this new year sharing something that has been happening behind the scenes for a while: we are centring our expansion plans on the utility-scale segment while continuing to lead in the large commercial and community solar markets,” said CEO Mike Hall.