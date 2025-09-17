Subscribe To Premium
Nexamp secures US$350 million financing from Macquarie

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

Acciona Energia commissions 412MWp PV plant in India

Velto acquires 260MW operational solar portfolio in Spain

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

Nexamp secures US$350 million financing from Macquarie

DAS Solar plans 5GW XBC cell plant as technology shifts to TOPCon/back contact combination

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

QatarEnergy, Samsung C&T ink EPC contract for 2GW solar PV project in Qatar

Self-consumption keeps falling in Spain, sector adds 611MW in H1 2025

Time for US solar to take off the training wheels

The funds will be used to expand its 6GW utility-scale solar and battery storage pipeline in the US. Image: Nexamp.

Solar developer Nexamp has secured US$350 million through a long-term financing facility to expand its 6GW utility-scale solar and battery storage pipeline in the US. 

According to the firm, the funds will be used to construct solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the country. The financial facility was secured in partnership with the credit and insurance division of Australian investment bank Macquarie Asset Management (MAM).

“Given rising electricity demand and the need for reliable, low-cost and homegrown power, we are seeing significant need for utility-scale solar and battery storage projects,” said Matthew Sweeney, managing director at MAM.  

“By enabling Nexamp to advance its 6GW utility-scale pipeline, this transaction positions the company to capitalise on the growing market demand and deliver sustainable, clean energy solutions at scale.” 

Boston, Massachusetts-based Nexamp expanded into the utility-scale solar sector in 2021. The company currently has over 1GW of solar power capacity operational or under development in the US and aims to support capex requirements for the construction of its 6GW utility-scale project pipeline.

Recently, Nexamp partnered with US tech giant Microsoft to develop around 100 distributed solar projects across the country, adding approximately 300MW of clean energy capacity. 

Additionally, the company closed a US$340 million private placement debt refinancing for a portfolio of distributed solar and energy storage projects in the US in April 2025. The portfolio included 39 solar farms across seven US states with a combined 150MW of solar PV capacity, while the energy storage portfolio consists of 37MWh capacity. The funds will be used over the next three years to support solar PV and storage projects across several US states. 

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Panellists will discuss the fate of US solar and storage in a post-subsidy world, the evolving economics of standalone BESS and de-risking solar and storage supply chains. Book your tickets for the event on the official website.

