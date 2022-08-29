Subscribe
Italy to allocate US$1.5 billion for 375MW of agrivoltaics

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

Totalenergies completes first C&I project since SunPower acquisition

Australia will need 1.9TW of solar to reach net zero by 2050 – report

LONGi ships 18GW+ of modules in H1, calls TOPCon ‘transitionary’ as it targets HPBC development

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

SECI extends deadline for 1.6GW Indian manufactured PV module tender

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

Solar suds: Enel Green Power signs 15-year PPA with Colombian brewery

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price rises for the 28th time this year as China calls for deeper industrial management

Application to receive funds for the installation of solar panels will be open from 27 September to 27 October 2022. Image: Silicon Ranch.

The Italian Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies (Mipaaf) has launched a €1.5 billion (US$1.5 billion) scheme that aims to incentivise the installation of agrivoltaic projects.

The goal of the measure is to promote the installation of solar panels in the agricultural, livestock and agro-industrial sectors in order to add 375MW of solar across Italy.

Applications will have to be presented through the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici from 27 September until 27 October 2022.

There has been growing activity in the agrivoltaic space in recent months, with Germany set to accelerate solar deployment on agricultural land, solar manufacturer Heliene and US nanomaterials specialist UbiQD collaborating on agriPV modules and Statkraft partnering with the University of Bari to explore the potential of agrivoltaics, to name but a few.

Moreover, German developer Belectric told PV Tech Premium it saw “big potential in agriPV” as a means of helping European countries meet their renewables deployment targets.

