NextEra Energy inks 85MW solar PPA with chemical manufacturer Ingevity

Florida-headquartered NextEra Energy has signed a renewable product purchase agreement (RPPA) with chemical manufacturing company Ingevity Corporation, offering 85MW capacity from a new solar site in Texas.
NextEra Energy said the new solar site will be built in North Texas and fully operational by the end of 2025.
“Collaborating with NextEra Energy Resources for the development of a solar facility in a location in the US with high electricity demands to create renewably-sourced energy is a natural extension of our sustainability profile, and an important element in our effort to achieve carbon neutrality for the benefit of our operations and the industries,” said John Fortson, president and CEO of Ingevity.
The agreement will see Ingevity provide power for residents of North Texas. In exchange for providing solar power in that region, Ingevity will receive and retire renewable energy credits to offset a significant amount of Scope 2 emissions, including indirect greenhouse gas emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling, for its US manufacturing plants.
The solar facility will not provide power directly to Ingevity manufacturing facilities.
NextEra Energy also signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with steel manufacturer Nucor to sell 250MW of capacity from the upcoming Sebree Solar project in Kentucky.